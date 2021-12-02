Bloomreach and Fast Partner to Make Any Digital Marketing Channel Shoppable With a Single Click Integration of Fast's Technology Into Bloomreach Engagement Will Allow Businesses to Embed One-Click Checkout Into Emails, Text Messages, and More

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, and Fast, the world's fastest online checkout experience, today announced a partnership to drive seamless, one-click checkout across a brand's digital marketing channels. Fast Login and Fast Checkout are now available for all Bloomreach Engagement customers to embed into emails, text messages, and more, providing an innovative way for companies to capture customer demand right at the point of inspiration.

Bloomreach. (PRNewsFoto/BloomReach)

Cart abandonment has been a long-standing problem within e-commerce. Nearly 70% of shopping carts are abandoned, and almost 20% of US online shoppers abandoned an order in the past quarter specifically due to a "too long or complicated checkout process." The ability to simplify that process can provide substantial opportunity for businesses to drive customer conversion, ultimately leading to better business results. With the integration of Fast, Bloomreach customers can unlock that opportunity by embedding one-click checkout into high-engagement channels such as email, SMS/MMS, and retargeting ads, making it faster and easier for customers to make a purchase.

"By integrating Fast Checkout with Bloomreach Engagement, we're able to remove friction to make it easier for consumers to check out anywhere with one click. No more redirects or adding an item to your cart," said Domm Holland, CEO and co-founder, Fast. "We know this will have a huge impact for sellers and go a long way in driving a better experience for their customers."

Bloomreach solutions enable businesses to power more personalized, relevant commerce experiences through a unique combination of product and customer data. This data-driven approach to commerce makes the integration of Fast an even more powerful capability for businesses — marketers, merchandisers, and CRM managers can see which customers are most likely to make a purchase and which products they are most likely to buy, then ensure one-click checkout streamlines how those customers shop.

"Bloomreach Engagement plays a critical role in how our clients engage and inspire their customers. In partnering with Fast, we can now streamline their customer journeys from inspiration through to conversion," said Brian Walker, Chief Strategy Officer, Bloomreach. "We look forward to bringing the benefits of Fast to the businesses we serve and seeing the enhanced commerce experience and results this partnership will generate for our clients and their customers around the world."

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

About Fast

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer and easier for everyone. Its Fast Login and Fast Checkout product enable a one-click sign-in and purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. The company's products work on any browser, device or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing, either on a merchants own domain or through headless checkout on any other website. Fast invests heavily in its user privacy and security, with a Zero Fraud Guarantee on chargebacks for sellers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fast is a privately held company founded by Domm Holland and Allison Barr Allen and funded by Stripe, Addition, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures and Sugar Capital. To learn more, visit fast.co.

