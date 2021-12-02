American Health Associates launches Olea Health to expand on-demand diagnostic capabilities into the home Olea leverages AHA's massive lab and logistics network to bring on-demand diagnostics at scale on Day One

DAVIE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Health Associates, America's largest provider of senior-focused diagnostic services, today announced the launch of Olea Health. Olea's mission is to unlock the capacity and infrastructure of the largest network of mobile phlebotomists and diagnostic testing capabilities for emerging care models. These new care model settings include home, work, and other third places, providing critical diagnostic services that are convenient, comprehensive, and on-demand.

At present, American Health Associates has more than 1,000 mobile W-2 employees – not independent contractors – who are vetted, trained and supervised to provide excellent services to the most vulnerable patients. AHA's best-in-class mobile team provides services at more than 4,000 locations on a daily basis. AHA operates at a massive scale completing millions of patient encounters in 2020. With competitors at a fraction of this scale, Olea instantly becomes the largest at-home phlebotomy and diagnostics network in the marketplace.

"The healthcare industry is at an inflection point and undergoing a massive transformation. Olea is built to meet that need and opportunity," said Christopher Martin, co-founder and CEO of Olea. "While one side of this transformation is around the rapid shift to virtual care and care at home, the other is an equally urgent need to realize the full potential of these decentralized models: bringing diagnostics and monitoring services into more convenient, patient-centric settings. Using the unmatched diagnostic and clinical lab network of American Health Associates as a foundation to immediately service a wide variety of clients, Olea will lead the way in moving on-demand diagnostics into places like home and work to reach patients where they are."

"Olea is an accelerator for at-home testing at scale," said Omar Khan, co-founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Olea. "The eye-opening thing for many of the digital health companies we're having conversations with is that we can get started today. We do this by combining AHA's national network and 30 years of expertise with the flexibility and speed of a start-up. It would take years – perhaps a decade – to match the platform we're rolling out today by leveraging the power of the AHA network."

"There are many companies working in and around diagnostics, but what makes Olea different and compelling is our nationwide, vertically-integrated, tech-enabled full-service lab coverage on day one," said Shantanu Phatakwala, Chief Digital Officer of Olea. "By bringing our existing world-class diagnostics capabilities wherever it's most convenient for patients, we can provide physicians and care teams insights to power better care models and clinical pathways. The future is already here, and the Olea model will deliver dramatically better outcomes while lowering the cost of care."

Introducing the Olea Health leadership team:

Christopher Martin, CEO: Chris continues to serve as the President of American Health. Chris has led American Health's evolution from a regional lab to nationwide diagnostics services company. Chris was recognized as a global shaper by the World Economic Forum and is the Chair of Duke's Fuqua School of Business Healthcare Alumni Advisory Board.

Omar Khan, President & COO: Omar is well recognized technology executive who has led multiple public and private technology companies. Prior to co-founding Olea, Omar was CEO of Transformco Brands, where he led Kenmore and DieHard, two iconic American brands. Prior, Omar was Chief Product Officer of Magic Leap, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Samsung Mobile and Head of Global Operations for Motorola's Mobile Devices Business.

Shantanu Phatakwala, Chief Digital Officer: Shantanu has built and led technology and data science teams at many transformational health care companies including Haven (health care co. founded by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase), Evolent Health and Anthem. Shantanu is an expert in health outcomes prediction and an advocate for the adoption of data tools to improve care and patient experience while lowering costs.

To learn more, visit Olea Health at www.olea.health.

About American Health Associates

American Health Associates is America's largest network of senior-focused diagnostic services. Founded over 30 years ago, AHA specializes in filling an unmet need for patient-focused, fast, and accurate diagnostic services. The innovative and entrepreneurial mindset found in its foundation is at the core of its business, providing accurate and reliable services to a long list of clients including physicians, hospitals, drug rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, community health clinics, skilled nursing homes, and assisted-living facilities. Learn more at www.americanhealthassociates.com.

