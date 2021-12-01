Ting Internet kicks off annual giveback campaign ahead of the holidays

Fiber internet leader partnering with seven food banks nationwide to support local communities this holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today Ting Internet , a leading fiber internet provider in the United States, launched its annual " Ting Gives Back " holiday campaign in all nine of its developed markets nationwide.

As part of this program, Ting teams have chosen seven food banks across the country and will donate $25 to local organizations for every new participating customer that signs up for Ting Internet before January 15, 2022. This year is the second year that Ting has run its "Ting Gives Back" holiday program, raising thousands of dollars worth of donations to date.



"Our team fundamentally believes in supporting our communities, combating digital divide and lowering barriers to vital resources. This program is just one of the many ways we are trying to give back," said Zuri Stanback, Head of Marketing, Ting Internet. "Each of the organizations we've partnered with are improving the day-to-day life of residents across our country and we're proud to support each and every one of them."

In each participating market, Ting's local marketing managers have selected food banks that offer vital support to residents within their community. This year, local "Ting Gives Back" sign-up donations will go to:

"As we continue to grow our national footprint, we are committed to bringing programs like this to every area we operate within," continued Stanback.

To participate in the "Ting Gives Back" program, new customers in communities with Ting Internet can visit tinginternet.com/giving to sign up.

To learn more about the company, its community involvement or to sign-up for Ting's fiber internet, please visit tinginternet.com .

