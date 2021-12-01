Solvvy Expands Focus on Channels and Partnerships Company adds industry expert to accelerate growth through alliances with leaders in customer experience, contact center, and CRM technologies.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvvy , the leading Conversational AI and Automation Platform for Customer Support, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Hicks as its new Director of Channels and Alliances. In his role, Hicks will be responsible for expanding Solvvy's partnerships with the leading customer experience (CX), contact center and CRM platforms in the industry to further build upon Solvvy's strong business growth.

Solvvy logo - http://solvvy.com (PRNewsfoto/Solvvy)

"Charles is a consummate professional with a proven track record of building industry-leading alliance programs," said Mahesh Ram, Solvvy's CEO. "With Solvvy's continued success serving more of the world's fastest growing companies, this is an ideal time for Charles to join us and identify incremental opportunities to drive growth with the many partners in our ecosystem."

Hicks brings to Solvvy a strong background and a proven track record in forging alliances in the SaaS, CRM, and customer experience markets. Most recently he served as General Manager at SugarCRM where he led the growth strategy and go-to-market execution of Sugar Serve, the company's automated customer support offering. Prior to that, Hicks led Client Services for SugarCRM, overseeing the growth of the company's professional services organization. Over his career, Hicks has built strong partnerships with leading CX companies including Zendesk, Salesforce, Amazon Connect, Talkdesk, Genesys, ServiceNow, 8X8, and others, as well as with leading VARs and System Integrators.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Solvvy at this exciting phase in their growth," said Hicks. "Intelligent automation and seamless integration of customer support functions across channels has become an imperative for leading businesses. I look forward to building deep strategic alliances with partners that share Solvvy's values and focus on enabling best-in-class customer and agent experiences."

To learn more about Solvvy's best-in-class chatbot solution, low-code automations, and insightful analytics, visit www.solvvy.com .

About Solvvy

Solvvy is Conversational AI for customer support that delivers the modern, effortless help experience consumers want. Our automation and next-gen chatbot platform delivers fast, satisfying resolutions for customers, improves agent productivity, and uncovers valuable insights that empower support leaders. Leading companies choose Solvvy to ensure their customers get the personalized service and instant, expert answers they expect. Clients enjoy self-service rates as high as 70-80% along with higher customer satisfaction and improved operational efficiencies. Trusted by leading brands like HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, Twilio and Ring, Solvvy delivers a brand-boosting customer experience that lightens the load for support teams.

