Cboe Global Markets to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 U.S. Financial Services Conference Tuesday, December 7

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, announced today that Brian Schell, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Data and Access Solutions, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, December 7 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

The live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible at www.cboe.com in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations. The archived webcast is expected to be available within an hour of the presentation.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contact Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave Kenneth Hill, CFA +1-646-856-8734 ++44 (0) 7593-506-719 +1-312-786-7559 atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com khill@cboe.com

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

