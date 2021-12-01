Avenida Productions Wins $250,000 Investment at L'ATTITUDE Match-Up Over 100 Companies Entered Competition for Funding

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenida Productions, one of Hollywood's fastest growing Latino-owned movie and television production studios, has received a $250,000 seed investment from L'ATTITUDE. The award was presented at L'ATTITUDE annual Latino business and investment conference in San Diego.

L'ATTITUDE'S Match-Up is an annual demo day and pitch competition of nationally sourced Latino-led startups. After meeting with over 100 Latino founders, 23 were invited to showcase their business, and five were selected to pitch on the L'ATTITUDE main stage in front of industry leaders serving as judges.

"We're seeing a massing wave of growth and entrepreneurship by Latinos like Fanny and Nelson Grande. We know they and others like them are overlooked by capital markets. They could drive high investment returns, and they exemplify successful founders," says Laura Moreno Lucas, Venture Partner at L'ATTITUDE VENTURES.

"We're completing our seed round of capital raising as we work to bring Latino led productions to market with funding, production, marketing and distribution. This investment doesn't just help Avenida. It helps every creative person with an idea or dream to make their movies and tv shows," said Nelson Grande, CFO at Avenida

"We were honored to participate in the L'ATTITUDE Match-Up Business Showcase and are very pleased to learn we've received $250,000 in funding," said Fanny Grande, Avenida's CEO. Avenida just celebrated its fifth year in business and move to new studios near downtown Los Angeles.

About L'ATTITUDE VENTURES

L'ATTITUDE VENTURES is a purpose-led venture fund that invests in early-stage US Latino-led and owned businesses with large and high-growth opportunities capturable through technology. L'ATTITUDE is led by global executive Sol Trujillo, the first US-born Latino to lead a Fortune 200 company, who has long underscored the economic importance of Latinos in the US.

ABOUT L'ATTITUDE

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding America's Latino Factor and the New Mainstream Economy. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's youngest cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and account for over $2.7 trillion in GDP, making it the 8th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities.

About Avenida Productions

Avenida Productions provides a full range of services and production space to independent filmmakers of color, women, and LGBTQ+ community members who are often overlooked by traditional Hollywood studios. Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, Avenida produced projects include the award-winning documentary Our Quinceañera now on Tubi and Amazon, My DACA Life, a documentary to be released in 2022, Cages a thriller that takes a look at the border crisis in a unique way and Nice Trick a rom-com in development with Emma Bell from The Walking Dead. For more information visit www.avenida.tv

