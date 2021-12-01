Alio Announces Partnership with Lifeline for Dialysis Access Patient Monitoring

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alio™, a medical technology company that is reinventing the management of chronic disease, announced an innovative partnership with Lifeline Vascular Care ("Lifeline") in support of patients living with ESRD. Alio leverages artificial intelligence and its SmartPatch sensor technology to non-invasively monitor vascular access health and other chronic conditions faced by ESRD patients. The partnership facilitates Lifeline's collaboration in several different capacities: as a clinical trial partner, as a purchaser of the Alio Remote Monitoring System, and as an active participant in value-based care arrangements.

Alio is a wearable technology company enabling greater insights through clinical grade real-time data. (PRNewsfoto/Alio)

Key partnership metrics are based on the improvement of quality of life and the overall patient care experience. Alio's SmartPatch technology is expected to reduce potential complications and improve dialysis care team efficiency.

Lifeline owns, manages, and operates a network of approximately 40 outpatient surgical centers, which, since inception have performed over 1.5 million patient encounters in the treatment of dialysis vascular access management and peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Their network consists of office-based labs and ambulatory surgical centers across the US.

According to Barry Brostoff, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at Lifeline Vascular Care, "We believe Alio's innovative technology has the potential to provide our nephrologists with a tremendous opportunity to remotely monitor, analyze patient specific data, and direct needed interventions earlier, supporting better patient outcomes and an overall lower cost to the system. We are proud to have collaborated with Alio's team to conduct clinical trial studies at our Cincinnati center with Dr. Tony Samaha of the Dialysis Access Center of Cincinnati, and look forward to another trial in our Huntsville joint venture, North Alabama Vascular and Dialysis Care (d/b/a VASCON), with Dr. John Clark of Nephrology Consultants of Alabama, before the end of the year."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Lifeline, and we believe our dialysis patient management offering and expansion into peripheral vascular solutions will complement Lifeline's overall growth strategy," said David Kuraguntla, CEO of Alio. "The clinical trials with Lifeline will compare SmartPatch metrics baselined against current standard of care and support our pathway towards FDA approval across multiple metrics for ESRD and PAD. We are proud to be partnering with Lifeline in transforming the future of care for patients living with chronic disease."

Upon FDA approval of the Alio Remote Monitoring System, Lifeline plans to include SmartPatch products in its formulary, allowing its network of clients to utilize on a fee-for-service basis. Lifeline will work with Alio to facilitate the implementation of value-based care arrangements with centers within their network, with the objective of providing an economic arrangement beneficial to all parties. Overall, the partnership with Alio and Lifeline will support Alio's growth objectives and its overarching goal of improving patient outcomes by enabling physicians to deliver the best patient care possible.

About Lifeline Vascular Care

Lifeline Vascular Care works with premier physician practices to develop and manage outpatient centers that provide focused and coordinated vascular access procedures to patients receiving hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatment for end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The company currently manages more than 40 physician-owned vascular access centers where it provides physician practices with financial and outcomes reporting, staffing and training, facility operations, regulatory compliance, supply acquisition management, and revenue cycle management services. Through its relationships with nephrologists, vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists and interventional cardiologists, it creates and fortifies environments in which these crucial services are delivered both seamlessly and efficiently. By delivering care in this manner, patients receive proactive care, early intervention and are able to maintain a quality of life that is all too often compromised by disease.

About Alio

Alio Medical™, a division of Alio, Inc. (Broomfield, CO), is a wearable technology enabling greater insights through clinical grade real-time data. Alio's remote patient monitoring solution, which features their proprietary SmartPatch technology, leverages artificial intelligence to monitor multiple chronic conditions. The solution, originally created to aid patients in end stage renal disease (ESRD) undergoing hemodialysis, helps individuals and clinicians better manage their condition with more targeted interventions, improved health outcomes and reduced hospitalizations.

Contact:

David Kuraguntla

Chief Executive Officer

media@alio.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alio