On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails Expands Ready-To-Serve Portfolio With Introduction Of Limited-Edition Manhattan Newest Limited Time Offering Joins the Brand's Popular Selection of Pre-Mixed Cocktails, Just in Time for the Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails, the ready-to-serve cocktail brand created by master mixologists with award-winning cocktail programs, today introduces its limited-release offering, The Manhattan. The brand's latest pre-mixed crafted cocktail features premium natural ingredients and high-quality, spirit-based infusions that have come to define the On The Rocks brand.

The classic cocktail is crafted with Basil HaydenⓇ Dark Rye Whiskey, which features a harmonious combination of three distinct liquid profiles starting with Kentucky rye grain, Canadian rye and a touch of California port. The Manhattan delivers a spicy complexity, perfectly balanced with fruit notes of sweet vermouth topped off with the acidity of bitters. The result is a sweet and sophisticated sip that consumers will want to savor. Just in time for the holiday season, The Manhattan takes the time and guesswork out of creating the perfect pour. Simply pour over ice and enjoy a timeless creation.

"On The Rocks was founded on the commitment to deliver constant innovation for the modern cocktail drinker, and we are thrilled to now offer a limited-release for those searching for the perfect Manhattan," says Rocco Milano, Co-Founder and Global Brand Ambassador of On The Rocks Premium Cocktails. "As a brand built on delivering bartender crafted, quality cocktails, this latest expression is a great complement and exciting extension to our growing portfolio."

On The Rocks offers a modern twist on classic cocktails combining premium spirits, natural flavors and pure creativity in an upscale, ready-to-serve product. Whether enjoying at home, on a plane, or at a picnic, On The Rocks cocktails give consumers the enjoyment of bar quality cocktails created with brands they know and trust. On The Rocks offers exceptional, simple convenience wherever drinkers are or want to take the cocktail. The Manhattan joins the robust portfolio of six cocktail expressions already available including The Cosmopolitan featuring EFFEN® Vodka, The Mai Tai crafted with Cruzan® Rum, The Old Fashioned made with Knob Creek® Bourbon Whiskey, The Margarita formulated with Hornitos® Tequila, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita developed with Tres Generaciones® Tequila and The Aviation made with Larios® Gin.

The On The Rocks portfolio delivers bar grade cocktails without the hassle of playing mixologist. For a limited time, The Manhattan expression is available in select stores nationwide and online through Drizly with a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 375 ml bottle. The Manhattan contains an ABV/proof of 32.5%/65 and offers 8.5 TTB servings with a serving size of 1.5 fl. oz.

For additional information about On The Rocks, please visit www.ontherockscocktails.com

About On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails

On The Rocks Cocktails (OTR) was founded in 2015 when restauranteurs Patrick Halbert and Rocco Milano, left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made bottled cocktails. Joined by Andrew Gill, the three began designing ready-to-serve cocktails using only the most premium natural ingredients – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

OTR Cocktails established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industry. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. OTR is currently available nationwide in six popular cocktails including The Aviation, The Cosmopolitan, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Mai Tai, The Margarita and The Old Fashioned.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

Drink Responsibly.

On the Rocks Manhattan crafted with Basil Hayden® Dark Rye, made with Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey blended with Canadian Rye Whisky and Port, sweet vermouth, bitters and natural flavors, 32.5% alc./vol., ©2021 OTR Premium Cocktails, Inc., Dallas, TX

