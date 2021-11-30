LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playboy, the iconic lifestyle brand owned by leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY), today announced a special collaboration with Código 1530, the ultra-premium tequila brand, for the launch of Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo tequila.

Playboy and Código 1530 Partner to Launch Rare Hare Extra Añejo Tequila

The special edition collaboration of Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo tequila is a refined and incredibly smooth tequila, aged in French Oak Napa Valley Cabernet wine barrels and finished in fine Spanish Sherry-Fino casks. After this special edition was meticulously aged to taste for over 2 years, we recognized it as one of our most special batches to date, making it perfect to release as the inaugural Rare Hare Tequila.

"We thought it would be a terrific pairing to partner Código 1530, a leader in hand crafted spirits with Playboy, a pioneer as a global lifestyle and entertainment brand," said Ron Snyder, CEO of Código 1530. "Both brands highlight the simple luxuries. This partnership embodies the essence of the Playboy brand as curators of pleasure and self-expression, and brings that together with the craftsmanship, creativity and sophistication of Código 1530 in a unique collaboration."

With aromas of spicy pepper, dried fruits, and clover honey, Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo has a long, mellow and easy to drink finish. Handcrafted in Mexico by skilled artisans, a crystal glass bottle accentuates the rich hues of our aged tequila. The sustainably sourced and locally fabricated wooden box is laser etched to reveal the details of this special añejo. It has a clear front sliding door, with the collaborative branding and story etched into each panel. Each handcrafted wooden presentation box of the only 1,530 bottles of Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo produced is individually numbered and will retail for $899, available at www.codigo1530.com, www.playboy.com and at select retail locations for a limited time.

Jared Dougherty, President of Strategic Partnerships at Playboy added, "To bring Playboy to life in this category we looked for the best of the best in spirits producers. For tequila, there is no better brand than Código 1530 and their team of tequila and mezcal artisans."

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in consumer spending annually across approximately 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

About Código 1530

Código 1530 is a premium spirits brand born from a private recipe known for generations by only a select group of Mexico's most respected families and finest jimadors. Now available to the world, Código 1530's five core tequila offerings: Blanco, Rosa, Reposado, Añejo and "Origen" Extra-Añejo, have been perfected using time-honored customs without ever veering from the historic traditions of including no added chemicals, flavorings, or sweeteners. Passionately produced in a distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco, MX the rested tequilas are meticulously aged to taste in the world's finest French Oak Cabernet wine barrels procured from the Napa Valley region. In addition to its multiple tequila expressions, Código 1530 has recently added 2 new mezcal offerings to the portfolio. Código 1530 is available in all 50 states, and in 30 countries world-wide. Learn more at www.codigo1530.com.

