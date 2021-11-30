Meriplex Acquires Colorado-based MSP, Optimum Networking

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a leader in managed cybersecurity and IT solutions, announces its asset acquisition of managed services provider, Optimum Networking. Since 1995, Optimum has been focused on providing managed IT solutions, network security services, cloud computing and VoIP services to support growing businesses in the market and the Oil & Gas vertical.

Meriplex, a managed cybersecurity and IT provider enabling transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. (PRNewsfoto/Meriplex Communications)

"We are very excited to have Optimum Networking joining the Meriplex team," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "We are expanding our physical presence in Colorado to support clients locally, and with Optimum being well-established in the market for over 26 years along with their talented workforce, we will be able to accomplish our goal of being the top MSP/MSSP in the Colorado market."

Joe Turnbough, CEO of Optimum Networking adds, "By combining forces with a larger organization like Meriplex, we will be able to provide our clients with more robust managed technology solutions with 24x7 support, while still providing them the premium level of service they are accustomed to."

Meriplex focuses on strategically acquiring managed services providers across the nation to establish a local physical presence in the region and acquire top talent to support their growing organization. If you are interested in learning more about their M&A process, please reach out to them here.

About Meriplex:

Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Optimum Networking:

At Optimum Networking, our mission is to help SMB owners get the maximum return on investment from their IT spend, securing/protecting their critical business information and empowering them to focus on growing their core business. We can plug the gaps in your existing IT team, or affordably become your virtual team from technician to CIO. We offer comprehensive managed service options that reduce overall IT costs by providing on-going technical support.

Contact:

Macy Kirk

connect@meriplex.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meriplex Communications