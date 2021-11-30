MCRA Neuro CRO Division Strengthened

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, a leading medical device and biologics advisory firm and clinical research organization (CRO) integrating U.S. and International Regulatory, Clinical Research, Reimbursement, Healthcare Compliance, Quality Assurance, and Cybersecurity is pleased to announce Gretchen Nelson, B.S., former Manager of Clinical Affairs at Abbott Laboratories, has joined MCRA as Director of Clinical Affairs. Ms. Nelson is an established leader in the neurology field with 17+ years experience in medical devices. With each step of her career, Ms. Nelson has earned recognition for successful study leadership, high enrollment, territory expansion, and new customer development.

During her time at Abbott, Ms. Nelson played a key role in overseeing and managing the execution of several major clinical studies in the Neuromodulation and Cardiac divisions. A few key studies she oversaw include St Jude Medical's first in industry BurstDR™ and DRG IDE and post-approval studies. She also worked in Abbott's Deep Brain Stimulation research helping patients who suffer from debilitating diseases such as Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremors.

Ms. Nelson's professional experience began at the site level working as a Principal Field Clinical Scientist where she was responsible for overseeing and driving the highest enrolling clinical sites. Ms. Nelson contributed to the development of 12 new key research sites in the United States and 5 new KOL's in the neuromodulation industry and was awarded Field Clinical Engineer of the year in 2017 and 2018. Through these experiences, she has developed not only in-depth knowledge of seamless clinical study execution, but also a deep understanding of the neuromodulation study environment.

MCRA's Vice President, Clinical Affairs, Abigail Allen said "We are fortunate to be able to tap into Ms. Nelson's in-depth industry knowledge and successful track record in designing and executing clinical studies to further support our clients' clinical needs. This strategic hire further marks MCRA's commitment to bringing innovative devices to market in the field of neurology".

Gretchen Nelson said, "As we continue to experience revolutionary innovation in the medical device space, I can contribute more by joining the MCRA team to deliver groundbreaking results and look forward to helping organizations around the world bring life-saving technologies to patients."

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm. MCRA delivers to its clients industry experience at integrating five business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, and quality assurance to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from innovation conception to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, and New York, NY, and served nearly 1,000 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices and medical device cybersecurity. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specializes in funding venture capital, private equity, and merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation. www.vbllc.com

