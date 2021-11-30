LIFESCALE ANALYTICS INC. (LSA), Releases Cyber Asset Platform (CAP)

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifescale Analytics Inc., (LSA) a Woman-Owned Small Business whose data analytics and data science consultants help organizations get the most of their data by simplifying business and technical challenges, announced that it is launching its Edge enabled Cyber Asset Platform (CAP), an invaluable tool for creating and assessing cyber risks in today's IoT connected infrastructure.

(PRNewsfoto/Lifescale Analytics)

The Cyber Asset Platform (CAP) solution is a dashboard portal specifically engineered to consolidate cyber data across multiple sources, enabling visualization of cyber asset information, using a top-down view of assets across multiple divisions. This platform's ability to ingest variable data from across many sources into consolidated database is paramount in identifying enterprise-wide risks and vulnerabilities in one location, putting organizations in the best position to see the macro view of their assets and identify potential gaps.

LSA's invaluable CAP solution will help companies, agencies and all organizations reduce risks, resolution times and overall costs by consolidating assets through our creation of a single-source dashboard view of their infrastructure from datacenter to Edge.

Theo Laughner, LSA's Director of Engineering, summarizes: "Enterprise organizations frequently deploy many tools to assess the risk of their cyber assets. Individually, these tools communicate important details about specific risks. By contrast, our CAP solution integrates the data from ALL existing tools, providing a cohesive diagnostic picture of cyber risks and a common understanding of the overall situational awareness of inventories and vulnerabilities."

About Lifescale Analytics Inc.

Lifescale Analytics, Inc., based in Roseville, Minnesota, provides specialized expertise in data and analytics. Formed in 2012, LSA provides a spectrum of customized data management services and solutions including Enterprise Geospatial Solutions, Data Analytics, Big Data Solutions, Cloud Services and Data Science that focus on building strong portfolios and programs. LSA's solutions are solving challenges for customers in biotech, big pharma, insurance, financial, and government. To learn more information about Lifescale Analytics visit www.lifescaleanalytics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lifescale Analytics