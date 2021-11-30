Dave Nielsen Joins Harness to Lead Community, Developer Outreach

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Nielsen has joined Harness, the only end-to-end platform for complete software delivery, to lead the company's community and developer relations programs as senior director of community. Dave brings experience from Dremio, Traceable, Redis, Intel, PayPal and others to the role.

Dave and his team at Harness will expand community and developer relations, as well as DevOps and deployment engineer advocacy. Dave's depth of experience in developer and community relations will help Harness introduce its offerings to the growing ranks of agile development and deployment professionals who want to learn CI/CD best practices and advocate them within their organizations for broad adoption.

Dave previously held positions at Dremio as director of developer relations, and at Traceable.ai, Redis Labs, Intel, Strikeiron and PayPal in community and developer advocacy. From 2008 to 2015 Dave provided developer relations consulting services to help companies such as Couchbase, Aerospike, HPE, Cloud.com, Mode Media and Metamarkets engage developers with their platforms, APIs and open source projects. During this time, he co-founded and ran CloudCamp, one of the first events/communities to help developers around the world learn about cloud computing.

At Harness, Dave will address the demand for developers and DevOps professionals to speed up application delivery by listening to the needs of the users. "Many developers and DevOps professionals have yet to experience the sweet taste of success from enabling their team to deploy applications with CI/CD," said Nielsen. "Sometimes they just haven't learned the benefits; and others haven't had the time to upgrade their skills. Our immediate priority will be to help more users learn CI/CD and get familiar with Harness."

"Dave has precisely the right combination of experience, credibility and domain knowledge to empower the Harness community for success in modern software delivery," said Scott Sanchez, CMO at Harness. "As the Harness platform continues to add capabilities including continuous integration, feature flags and cost management, having someone of Dave's depth leading our advocacy programs will provide immense value."

Harness is the only end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness is based in San Francisco.

