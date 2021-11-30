Choice Financial Group Acquires Ashley & Associates Insurance Agency And Increases Market Presence In Southeastern Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Choice Financial Group (Choice) announced that it acquired Norfolk, Virginia-based Ashley & Associates Insurance Agency (Ashley & Associates). Ashley & Associates is a full-service insurance agency offering property and casualty, life and health insurance to individuals and businesses.

Choice Financial Group is an insurance broker and industry leader that specializes in delivering strategic support for the profitable growth of property & casualty, life, health, and employee benefits insurance agencies. Choice is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions and organic growth.

"This acquisition is in alignment with our growth strategy to offer resources & opportunities to our partner agencies."

Chris Miles, son of agency founder Regina Ashley-Stitzel, has been named President of Ashley & Associates.

"We are excited to be a partner agency of Choice Financial Group," said Miles. "The tremendous resources and support that they offer their partner agencies will allow us to continue to deliver the high level of client support we are known for while expanding the services and carrier options available to our clients."

"We are pleased to welcome Ashley & Associates to the Choice portfolio of partner agencies," said Richard Braun, President of Choice Financial Group. "This acquisition is consistent with our growth strategy that offers our resources to support talent, technology, and carrier relations to our partner agencies and increase our presence in the communities we serve."

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group (Choice) is an insurance broker and industry leader that specializes in delivering strategic support for the profitable growth of property & casualty, life, health, and employee benefits insurance agencies. Choice is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions and organic growth. A portfolio company of Northlane Capital Partners, Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 13 offices in 4 states. For more information on Choice's growth or to be considered as a partner agency, visit www.choice.partners.

For agency partnership opportunities, contact:

Bob Hilb, Senior Advisor

804-564-9625

bob.hilb@choiceins.com

Richard Braun, President

757-416-5118

richard.braun@choiceins.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Mandy Berkowitz

mandy@theimagemarketinggroup.com

757-581-8116

Related links: www.choice.partners

Source: Choice Financial Group, LLC

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Financial Group