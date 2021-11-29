Baise Yihao: Starting from Baise, Based on Guangxi, Covering the Whole Country and Linking ASEAN

BAISE, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the launching ceremony of "Baise Yihao" special train of Baise-Shenzhen cold chain logistics special line was held in China-ASEAN Agricultural Products Trading Center, which marked that Baise agricultural products officially entered Shenzhen market through cold chain logistics special train and became another effective means for Baise to deeply integrate into Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) construction, according to the Publicity Department of Baise City.

Baise City is a famous base for "transporting vegetables from the south to the north", where more than 3 million mu of ecological vegetables are planted every year. Since its official opening on December 11, 2013, "Baise Yihao" cold chain special train, as the national project benefiting the people by "transporting vegetables from the south to the north and fruits from the north to the south", has not only continuously transported fruits and vegetables produced in Baise to more than 100 large and medium-sized cities, 23 provinces and autonomous regions such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, but also solved the sales problems of many fruits and vegetables with low unsalable prices in Baise, increasing farmers' income. Moreover, it has brought revolutionary changes in the transportation of agricultural products, and made great contributions to the poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

Meanwhile, with the unique geographical advantages of "Baise Yihao", a multimodal transport system for cross-border transportation of Baise Yihao sea rail and public rail has been established through ports including Longbang, Pingxiang and Fangchenggang, making Baise Yihao fruit and vegetable special domestic train and Baise Yihao Sino-Vietnamese cross-border direct transport train organically connect with the node cities of China-Europe Railway Express such as Chongqing, Chengdu, Wuhan, Zhengzhou and Beijing, as well as the node cities of southbound passages in Sichuan, Guizhou and Guangxi, expanding the influence of "Baise Yihao" to the whole country and even the world. "Baise Yihao" project has been listed by the Ministry of Transport as the first national demonstration project of cold chain logistics channel construction across Eurasia. In addition, Baise Yihao cold chain logistics system has been successfully integrated into the Belt and Road Initiative.

At present, Baise Yihao has established special logistics distribution centers for fruits and vegetables in Baise, Nanning, Fangchenggang, Pingxiang, Shenzhen, Beijing, Langfang, Tianjin, Shenyang, Zhengzhou, Wuhan, Chongqing, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Phnom Penh, Bangkok, etc. Relying on its vast network, Baise Yihao has basically achieved the goal of starting from Baise, based in Guangxi, influencing the whole country and linking ASEAN.

Since its opening at the end of 2013, "Baise Yihao" domestic special train has run 233 times, with a total freight volume of about 116,000 tons; since the opening of Baise Yihao Sino-Vietnamese cross-border direct transport train on November 28, 2017, 164 trips have been operated with a total freight volume of 69,000 tons.

