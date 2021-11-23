The San Diego Union-Tribune Names The Ken Blanchard Companies® a Winner of The San Diego Top Workplaces 2021 Award

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

This is the sixth year in a row that Blanchard has won the award. Winners are selected based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology company. The anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

The San Diego Union-Tribune shared the following thoughts about the importance of the award, "Amid our current health crisis […] the Top Workplaces Award puts a spotlight on organizations with strong connections with their employees and a strong culture of success. Being named a Top Workplace is a big deal—only 100 companies made this year's list."

"Our dynamic, skilled, and passionate team is the most critical piece to our company's success. We strive to give every team member a fulfilling role where they perform meaningful work. Through transparent dialogue with our internal community, we continually work to improve our company's culture and work experience. We are privileged and honored that our people have chosen us to be their employer and that The San Diego Union-Tribune has recognized these efforts," said Kristin Brookins Costello, Chief Human Resources Officer.

"All of us at The Ken Blanchard Companies are thrilled to win the 2021 Top Workplace Award. It shows that we live our company values. Our mission is to 'to unleash the potential and power in people and organizations for the greater good' and it is inspiring to know that our people are experiencing what we teach," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

