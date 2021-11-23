CEVA SensPro Sensor Hub DSP Achieves Automotive Safety Compliant Certification for ASIL B (Random) and ASIL D (Systematic)

Functional safety-certified DSP and comprehensive software development kit is ideal for the development of low power automotive sensor fusion SoCs to process and fuse data from cameras, radar, lidar and more for autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions, today announced that its SensPro™ sensor hub DSP IP has achieved Automotive Safety Integrity Level B random fault and ASIL D systemic fault-compliant certification. SensPro has already been licensed by multiple leading automotive semiconductor players for next-generation automotive SoCs. As an automotive IP supplier, the SensPro safety certification reflects the company's commitment to a safety-focused design methodology for its processors, tools and software targeting automotive applications.

The ISO 26262-compliant functional safety standard's ASIL certification is essential for automotive systems-on-chip (SoCs) used in safety critical applications such as autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications. The high performance SensPro sensor hub DSP is designed to process and fuse data from multiple sensors, including cameras, radar and lidar, in a highly power-efficient manner. SensPro also offers a combination of high performance single and half precision floating-point math for powertrain and Radar applications along with a large amount of 8- and 16-bit parallel processing capacity required for deep neural network (DNN) inference processing. SensPro is accompanied by an advanced set of software libraries, dedicated instruction sets (ISA) and development tools to expedite system design for automotive applications.

SensPro's ASIL certification is based on SGS-TÜV Saar's comprehensive audit and assessment of the functional safety development flow in accordance with the ISO 26262:2018 standard and can be found on the SGS-TÜV website.

Wolfgang Ruf, head of Functional Safety for Semiconductors at SGS-TÜV Saar, commented: "The certification of CEVA's SensPro sensor hub DSP for ASIL D systematic and ASIL B random compliance provides their customers with high confidence that their automotive SoCs can achieve automotive safety compliance."

Ran Snir, Vice President and General Manager of the Vision Business Unit at CEVA, commented: "CEVA has been committed to providing high-performance DSPs and comprehensive SDKs for automotive applications for more than a decade. We are pleased to achieve functional safety certification for our latest SensPro sensor hub DSPs in collaboration with SGS-TÜV Saar. The scalable SensPro architecture is ideal for increasingly sophisticated ADAS processors that handle and fuse data from a variety of vehicle sensors and having it certified for these functions enables designers to develop performance-leading ISO 26262-compliant automotive SoCs."

Availability

The safety-compliant SensPro sensor hub DSP is available for licensing today. For more information, visit: https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-senspro/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB) and NB-IoT are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

