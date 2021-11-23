Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Embraces a Cozy Lifestyle with LILYSILK

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, partners with Award-Winning American Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, to encourage a healthy and cozy lifestyle at home with LILYSILK.

Image source: Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram

"@LILYSILK, you make it too easy for a girl to stay in bed all morning," said Gwyneth Paltrow, on her Instagram wearing LILYSILK 22MM Gold Piping Silk Pajamas Set.

The two-piece pajama set chosen by Gwyneth is made from 100% 6A grade natural mulberry silk with OEKO-TEX® technology, making it exceptionally smooth and soft against the skin. Its relaxed silhouette traced with classic piping and elasticated waistband ensures an unparalleled level of coziness while lounging or sleeping. With natural premium materials and high-quality production, LILYSILK has become one of the best-loved and most recognized silk brands today.

"After 11 years of focusing on luxury silk products, we are glad that our brand is recognized by many influential actresses, singers, producers, and boasts a large fan base all over the world," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK company. "The demand for a quality lifestyle is growing, which drives our designers to continuously push the boundaries of fashion while creating the ultimate amount of coziness."

Several celebrities have collaborated with LILYSILK recently, including Melissa Rauch in raising awareness and funds for child cancer research, and Lyndon Smith. Through these partnerships, LILYSILK demonstrates its commitment to supporting talents from around the world.

The Pajamas Set Gwyneth Paltrow wears is also available for purchase here. For those interested in learning more, please visit www.lilysilk.com or follow the brand on Facebook at @Lilysilk and Instagram at @lilysilk.

ABOUT LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live better lives and adapt to a more sustainable lifestyle. The brand crafts products from the finest natural fibers and is committed to a zero-waste policy whilst delivering exceptional services. LILYSILK aims to bring customers the ultimate comfort in every passing moment - every day and forevermore, to live spectacularly.

SOURCE: LILYSILK

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILYSILK