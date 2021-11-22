Senske Services Hosts Its 19th Annual Charity Holiday Light Show Benefiting 2nd Harvest

Senske Services is once again partnering with 2nd Harvest for its 19th Annual Charity Holiday Light Show

KENNEWICK, Wash., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual light show held at Senske headquarters, located at 400 N. Quay, Kennewick, consists of more than 500,000 holiday lights in a choreographed, animated display. The show will run nightly, from 5 pm-midnight throughout December.

According to Becca Presley, Director of Marketing and Communications for Senske, "Each year, this event brings cheer to the community, and we are excited to debut new LED animated trees."

Visitors can walk around the event site and fully immerse themselves in the show. There are selfie stations set up to capture photos with family. Letters to Santa can be mailed in an official North Pole mailbox. Attendees may choose to remain in their vehicles and tune radio stations to 90.3 FM to enjoy the display.

Pavement Service Control has generously donated large reader boards to assist with traffic flow.

Donation drop boxes are available to collect non-perishable food items and cash or checks for 2nd Harvest. Each year this event raises enough cash and food to provide over 3000 meals.

Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values of integrity, community, and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com.

