MSD Partners Expands Business Development and Investor Relations Teams of Its Private Capital Group with Key Appointments Carlos Soto Named PCG's Head of Business Development; Federico Schiffrin to Drive Capital Formation and Product Strategy Activities for the Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Partners, L.P. today announced that it has named Carlos Soto as a Managing Director and head of business development of its Private Capital Group (PCG). It also has named Federico Schiffrin as a Managing Director in its Strategic Partners Group, primarily responsible for supporting capital formation and product strategy activities for PCG.

"We are pleased that Carlos and Federico have joined MSD Partners at this key point to expand our engagement with investors and to assist in generating investment opportunities for our Private Capital Group," said Kevin Brown, Co-Head of MSD's Private Capital Group.

"These talented professionals bring to MSD strong reputations and experience, and we expect they will be a great fit with our team as we continue to grow our platform and build long-term relationships with like-minded investors and other stakeholders who are important to our business," said John Civantos, co-Head of MSD Partners' Private Capital Group.

MSD Partners, which was founded in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital, the family investment office for Michael Dell, Founder & CEO of Dell Technologies, has four core areas of expertise: Credit, Real Estate, Private Capital and Growth. Within Private Capital, MSD pursues majority and strategic equity investments in situations where it can bring its unparalleled access to human and financial capital to support companies in their next phase of growth. MSD aims to be a partner of choice for companies led by owners and established management teams who are seeking a thoughtful and patient investor with a business-building mindset and the ability to provide flexible capital solutions.

Additional information on Messrs. Soto and Schiffrin follows below:

Carlos Soto – Managing Director and Head of Business Development, Private Capital Group. Mr. Soto has joined MSD Partners from Comvest Partners, a private investment firm with approximately $5.4 billion of assets under management providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across North America. Prior to Comvest, where as Head of Business Development he was responsible for managing the transaction origination team, sourcing and assessing investment opportunities, Mr. Soto was as a member of the business development team at The Gores Group, where he led deal origination for consumer and industrial investments and managed strategic relationships with investment banks, corporate sellers, and other deal intermediaries. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Federico Schiffrin – Managing Director, Strategic Partners Group. Prior to joining MSD Partners, Mr. Schiffrin was a partner in the private equity division at Unigestion, a leading, independent, specialist asset management firm with $22 billion in assets under management. He started his career at Three Cities Research, Inc., a middle market private equity firm based in New York. Mr. Schiffrin holds an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business and has an Accounting degree from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

About MSD Partners

MSD Partners, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser that utilizes a multi-disciplinary strategy focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation by making investments across the globe in its core areas of expertise – Credit, Real Estate, Private Capital and Growth. MSD Partners was formed in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital, L.P., which is the family investment office for Michael Dell, the Founder & CEO of Dell Technologies. MSD Capital was originally established in 1998. Michael Dell and his family are substantial clients of MSD Partners. MSD Partners operates from offices in New York, Santa Monica and West Palm Beach. For further information about MSD Partners and MSD Private Capital Group, please see msdpartners.com and msdprivatecapital.com.

