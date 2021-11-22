Experienced distributor will help integrators and resellers bring flagship ScreenBeam 1100 Plus, ScreenBeam Conference, and more to enterprise, higher ed, and SMB customers

Mobile Video Devices (MVD) and ScreenBeam Forge Distribution Partnership for Wireless Presentation and Collaboration Innovations Experienced distributor will help integrators and resellers bring flagship ScreenBeam 1100 Plus, ScreenBeam Conference, and more to enterprise, higher ed, and SMB customers

READING, Pa. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced audio/video technology distributor Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) is proud to be selected as the newest distribution partner for ScreenBeam Inc., a global leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions. Through the new agreement, MVD will work with systems integrators and resellers to bring ScreenBeam solutions to enterprise, higher education, and SMB (small and medium business) customers across North America.

Experienced audio/video technology distributor Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) has been selected as the newest distributor of ScreenBeam's award-winning wireless display and collaboration solutions.

ScreenBeam's award-winning wireless collaboration and content sharing solutions transform meeting and learning spaces with OS-native wireless display and agnostic support for video conferencing platforms. The flagship ScreenBeam 1100 Plus is a flexible, high-performing wireless presentation and Unified Communications (UC) platform enabling hybrid meeting spaces. ScreenBeam's commercial-grade wireless display technology enables hassle-free, native screen mirroring from Windows®, Android®, and Apple® devices without apps or wires.

The company's newest innovation, the ScreenBeam Conference software, adds support for major video conferencing services including Teams®, Zoom®, WebEx®, GoToMeeting® and more to ScreenBeam's contactless wireless presentation platform. Included at no additional charge with every ScreenBeam 1100 Plus receiver, ScreenBeam Conference enables users to host a hybrid meeting using their personal laptop and conferencing client tool of choice while taking full advantage of the room's meeting equipment. ScreenBeam 1100 Plus connects the room conferencing peripherals (like the camera, microphone, video/soundbar) via USB, and utilizes HDMI to connect to the room display. The result is an easy to use, inclusive experience for on-site and remote participants in a hybrid meeting.

MVD has been providing full-service distribution and manufacturer representation for market-leading media solutions since 2006, with an emphasis on conferencing, live streaming, collaboration, and video production technologies. MVD works closely with resellers, system integrators, and OEMs to provide the ideal video solution for each unique application and supports them through all aspects of setup and implementation. Other key product lines distributed by MVD include Magewell video capture, streaming, and AV-over-IP devices; PTZOptics professional pan/tilt/zoom cameras; and HuddleCamHD professional webcams.

"We are very selective about the product lines that we take on, as we want to ensure they complement our existing offerings and are consistent with the high standards that channel partners expect when dealing with MVD," said Darryl Spangler, President of Mobile Video Devices. "We are very excited to add ScreenBeam to our roster, as their wireless presentation and collaboration solutions are ideal extensions of our conference room portfolio. They are also particularly timely additions for us, as customers strive to reduce shared physical touchpoints in their meeting and AV environments, and rapidly deploy flexible conferencing solutions."

"We are thrilled to have Mobile Video Devices join our distribution network," said Mike Ehlenberger, ScreenBeam vice president and general manager. "MVD has deep experience and expertise in the markets that we serve and has a tremendous reputation for delivering stellar service that enables superior experiences for channel partners and their end-customers. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in fulfilling the AV market's rapidly growing need for wireless collaboration free of physical connectivity."

For more information about Mobile Video Devices, please visit www.mobilevideodevices.com. For more information about ScreenBeam, please visit www.screenbeam.com.

About Mobile Video Devices – Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) provides distribution services and manufacturer representation in the Americas with a focus on technologies for live streaming, video conferencing, collaboration, networking, and video production. Offering business development, marketing, logistics, channel management and product warranty support services, manufacturers, systems integrators, and resellers choose MVD for its industry expertise and extreme dedication to an exceptional customer experience at every level of the supply chain. Visit www.mobilevideodevices.com for more information.

About ScreenBeam – ScreenBeam Inc., is a leading wireless display and collaboration provider that delivers an app-free screen sharing experience on any modern device to bring intuitive wireless collaboration to any meeting space or classroom. ScreenBeam is Microsoft's co-engineering partner for wireless display enabling wireless Office 365 experiences. ScreenBeam solutions are used as the validation platform for wireless display functionality by companies like Microsoft and leading PC OEM and device companies. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, ScreenBeam has offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about ScreenBeam, visit https://www.screenbeam.com.

