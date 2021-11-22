Maison Francis Kurkdjian Debuts Merry Go-Round the World! Holiday Pop-Up at Neiman Marcus

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus unveils the first 2021 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Holiday Fragrance Pop-Up for customers to celebrate big, give big, and love even bigger this holiday season through this innovative and immersive in-store experience.

NM Logo

"At the heart of Neiman Marcus is our passion for luxury and curated, magical experiences. Neiman Marcus was the very first retailer in the US to carry the luxury fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian in 2009 and the brand quickly grew with us to become a beloved, cult-favorite with our customers," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Neiman Marcus. "As we continue to innovate the ways we engage our customers, we are delighted to partner with Maison Francis Kurkdjian to be the first to launch the new holiday fragrance experience in our Dallas NorthPark location and expand across multiple Neiman Marcus stores and online. It is inspiring to see the passion and imagination this one-of-a-kind immersive, multi-sensory installation will bring to shoppers this holiday season."

The exclusive pop-up brings to life Merry Go-Round the World!, the winter wonderland imagined by Francis Kurkdjian, Master Perfumer and Artistic Director of his eponymous fragrance Maison, established in Paris in 2009.

"In the Maison's campaign, our Parisian ice-skater's journey around the world starts from and arrives to his hometown. Paris is my home and an endless source of inspiration for me and of course the Maison. So it is an absolute pleasure for me to share its beauty and the spirit of the holidays with the world, hoping that it will bring joy to many people. The kiosks, the columns, the carts…they're all part of Paris' charm and are the perfect set for the Maison Francis Kurkdjian's holiday market," said Francis Kurkdjian, Perfume Creator, Artistic Director & Co-Founder of Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian's 2021 holiday campaign is about togetherness and happiness, a dream-like world that brings back childhood memories of funfair and holiday markets. Francis Kurkdjian imagined the journey of an ice-skater travelling around the world, from Paris to London, New York Shanghai, Moscow and back to Paris. Paris is home to the fragrance house and also the city of departure and arrival of the ice-skater's journey. At the pop-ups, iconic elements of Parisian streets appear on a frosty, shiny floor. The Morris columns, which are used in Paris to advertise cultural events, like movies, theatre plays or art exhibitions. The characteristic lamp posts and the charming kiosks used by book sellers, which are to be found all along the banks of the river Seine. The small carts selling candy or crêpes, disseminated all over the City of Lights and its parks. A fairytale world, a Parisian holiday market filled with scented wonders.

"We are extremely proud to unveil our Maison Francis Kurkdjian's holiday pop-ups with Neiman Marcus. It's a great opportunity to showcase our Maison creativity, while bringing to life a joyful moment like the holidays. Our Co-Founders Marc Chaya and Francis Kurkdjian have built over the past 12 years a very special relationship with Neiman Marcus as it was our first partner in the USA. Francis Kurkdjian himself hosted several masterclasses at Neiman Marcus in the past and we couldn't be happier to continue our partnership with this festive project," says Jennifer Robinson, Senior Vice President, USA & North America, at Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian is pleased to offer exclusive services at its Neiman Marcus locations for the holidays, such as calligraphers and illustrators during select moments, to make each present even more special. An engraving machine was delivered straight from Paris to Dallas NorthPark and allows you to write a note, your initials, or the name of a loved one right on the fragrance bottle.

While the NorthPark store is the first to launch this experience and will be the largest installation in North America, the pop-up will roll out across multiple Neiman Marcus locations. Additional Neiman Marcus stores to feature versions of the 2021 Holiday Fragrance Pop-Up include Beverly Hills, Houston Galleria, Charlotte, Oakbrook, Orlando, Atlanta, and Willowbend.

The NorthPark pop-up shop highlights the full holiday collection by Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Three limited-edition candles, dressed in a festive lacquered décor:

$145 , set of 4*4 ml/0.13 fl.oz.). The beloved Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de parfum , with its inimitable olfactory signature, exuding a floral, amber, woody sillage, is proposed in a new, sensual texture and an elegant roll-on format that glides luxuriously on the skin ( Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de parfum precious elixirs , set of 4*4 ml/0.13 fl.oz.).

Paris and available exclusively at Neiman Marcus locations in the USA . Each piece takes up to 8 hours of work and only 300 were produced worldwide ( $1250 – 200 ml/6.8 fl.oz.). Moreover, Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de parfum comes also in a very limited-edition red bottle, engraved by hand with a gold Parisian landscape in an atelier inand available exclusively at Neiman Marcus locations in the. Each piece takes up to 8 hours of work and only 300 were produced worldwide (– 200 ml/6.8 fl.oz.).

On Thursday, November 18, Neiman Marcus and Maison Francis Kurkdjian hosted an intimate cocktail party in celebration of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's new holiday fragrance pop-up shop opening at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center. The opening event featured light bites and cocktails, a photo installation, a live illustrator, a calligrapher available to write personalized messages on scented cards, and the exclusive gold engraving machine.

High-res images are available at this link.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Holding Company, Inc.