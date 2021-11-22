Grand Rapids-based ADHD Online Celebrates Exponential Growth, Key Milestones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADHD Online, a leader in telehealth diagnosis and treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is celebrating its third consecutive year of growth and key year-to-date milestones.

Since its inception in September 2018, ADHD Online has already helped over 120,000 people struggling with ADHD and mental health issues. Despite a nationwide staffing crisis, ADHD Online has staffed up, quadrupling its corporate team in the past eight months to best serve patients. Its team of providers has also grown, with hundreds of physicians and psychologists located across the country.

"ADHD Online began with the dream of serving the ADHD community in Michigan, and we quickly realized that we could expand to the entire country," said Zach Booker, co-founder and CEO at ADHD Online. "Many on our team, including myself, have ADHD, and we saw a gap in the traditional diagnosis and treatment model. ADHD Online takes a process that can last several months and cuts it down to a matter of days. We went out to change lives, and we are seeing tremendous success."

In 2021 alone, ADHD Online reports a 750% growth in revenue. This growth can be attributed to an increase of patients using the diagnosis tool, as well as the organization's rollout of medication management services to several states. In addition to an ADHD diagnosis from a licensed psychologist, medication management allows patients in select states to receive treatment plans directly from ADHD Online. Plans are tailored to their individual needs, including initial evaluation, medication prescription and ongoing monitoring, by its network of board-certified physicians. This year, ADHD Online began offering medication management in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, with more states scheduled to be added through the end of the year and into 2022. More information about the comprehensive care program through ADHD Online is available at https://adhdonline.com/med_management/.

"We are thrilled to be a Michigan-based organization that is revolutionizing how patients across the country receive their diagnosis and treatment for ADHD," said Randall Duthler, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer of ADHD Online. "We hear the needs of the ADHD community, and we will continue to provide treatments and strategies to help everyone thrive with their ADHD diagnosis."

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the belief that everyone should have access to a quality ADHD assessment regardless of who or where they are. Founders Zach Booker and Randy Duthler, MD, started the company with the hope to bring access ADHD care to anyone who needed it without the high cost. To learn more about ADHD Online's assessment and care program, visit https://adhdonline.com/.

