Amorepacific Introduces Special Collaboration with BTS

The company launches the limited BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Purple Edition

Celebrating the 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' tour, the limited edition will be available from November 26 in Korea and from November 27 in the U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's leading beauty company Amorepacific introduces BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Purple Edition in collaboration with BTS.

This limited edition is intended to celebrate the 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' tour. LANEIGE uses its unique sweet Gummy Bear scent to send forth the message of 'Sweet Purple Dreams'. In addition, BTS' tour artwork on the packaging box and the BTS logo on the front of the jar add to its worth.

The BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Purple Edition will be available to customers through Amorepacific's official online mall 'Amore Mall (www.amoremall.com)' starting November 26, 2021. It will also be launched in the U.S. through Laneige's official website (https://us.laneige.com) and Sephora's online store on November 27 and offline stores on November 29.

Lip Sleeping Mask is LANEIGE's global best-selling product that helps exfoliate lips and replenishes moisture overnight to keep the lips looking smooth and plump all day long. Berry Fruit Complex, consisting of pomegranate juice, grape juice, and raspberry juice, provides deep nourishment for the lips. The product has also been beloved by global customers with its unique and diverse scents such as berries, grapefruit, apple lime, and mint chocolate.

Amorepacific will participate as one of the sponsors at 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA' which will take place at LA's SoFi Stadium on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2 this year. The company will present a product promotion video portraying the collaboration's theme of 'Sweet Purple Dream' both on-site and through online live stream. It creates sweet moments with Lip Sleeping Mask using the message from BTS' song "Permission to Dance" that says you don't need permission to dance to your heart's content.

