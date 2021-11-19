Walton Family Foundation: House Passes BBB, Builds Momentum on Climate Investments

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, the Walton Family Foundation Environment Program Director Moira Mcdonald released the following statement:

"Climate change is being felt by nearly every American family through water. Droughts, floods, mega storms, wildfires - these changes are here. Even so, there are still practical reasons to be hopeful, and to take action."

"While the details of the Build Back Better bill now rest in the hands of the Senate, we are hopeful that there will be strong investments in scalable, local solutions to foster resilient communities where people and nature can flourish together."

Research has revealed that 85% of the world is experiencing climate change and the Walton Family Foundation is invested in solutions. This month, in partnership with PBS Newshour, the Walton Family Foundation supported a discussion on water in the Western U.S. where communities along the Colorado River Basin are facing historic droughts and developing new conservation strategies. To watch the program, visit the PBS Tipping Point website .

About the Walton Family Foundation

The Walton Family Foundation is, at its core, a family-led foundation. Three generations of the descendants of our founders, Sam and Helen Walton, and their spouses, work together to lead the foundation and create access to opportunity for people and communities. We work in three areas: improving K-12 education, protecting rivers and oceans and the communities they support, and investing in our home region of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta. To learn more, visit waltonfamilyfoundation.org and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

