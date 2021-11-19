Supply Chain Not a Problem for Books-A-Million This Holiday Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million's annual list of the Top 10 Best Books and Gifts for the Holidays is here—and with it comes the assertion that Books-A-Million is ready to welcome holiday shoppers with abundant inventory in the season's hottest books and gifts.
Considering the industry-wide concerns this year about supply chain disruptions and low stock in many high-demand items, Books-A-Million's touting of a huge variety of "hot and in-stock" books and gifts is a bold claim. However, it's one that Vice President of Merchandising Kathy Gagliano stands behind.
"We planned and prepared well in advance for an early rush and high demand, and our extensive inventory in stores and online reflects that," Gagliano said. "We're happy to be able to not just help our customers find the perfect gifts for everyone on their list, but also to reassure them that Books-A-Million has the books and gifts they're looking for in stock and ready to ship."
With the seasonal shopping rush already in high gear and many shoppers wondering where to find the best gifts for everyone on their list, Books-A-Million offers a simple solution: Their Holiday Gift Guide and Pop Culture Gift Guide. Both guides are overflowing with gift ideas that will make tackling any wish list a no-brainer—from bestselling books to top toys and games to the hottest manga, autographed copies, boxed sets, fan favorites, and more.
Here are the top 10 books and gifts for the holidays, as selected by Books-A-Million's industry experts:
- Fiction: The Judge's List – This new John Grisham thriller follows the trail of a serial killer that leads right to a sitting judge.
- Nonfiction: Will – Beloved entertainer Will Smith shares the secrets to his success.
- Autographed: Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone – The long-awaited ninth book in the wildly popular Outlander series, signed by Diana Gabaldon.
- Young Adult Book: Gilded – A dark and haunting fairy tale perfect for fantasy fans.
- Kids Book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot – The wimpy kid returns with his latest life challenge: basketball.
Manga / Graphic Novel:
- Game: Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition – A fun-for-all-ages version of the popular party game.
- Cookbook: The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! – Food Network personality Ree Drummond serves up some of her best dishes made simple.
- Toy: Pop! Toys Giant 13-Inch Assortment – Fidget poppers come in all shapes and sizes and are a hot and trending item this year.
- Stocking Stuffer: Mini Bonsai Kit – A complete kit featuring everything needed to grow and tend a tiny bonsai tree. A variety of mini kits are available at Books-A-Million.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million is a well-established source for books, toys, games, collectibles and gifts for every age and interest. Operating more than 200 locations in 32 states as well as a thriving online store, Books-A-Million delivers top-notch customer service and remarkable value through special offers, exclusive sales, and the award-winning Millionaire's Club.
Books-A-Million has seen exponential growth over more than 100 years in business, from its humble origin in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama, to its current status as the second-largest bookseller in the United States.
Find your nearest Books-A-Million store at booksamillion.com/storefinder, and follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
