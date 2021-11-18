Pepsi Stronger Together, Warrick Dunn Charities and the CTG Foundation Announce Betty's Hope Program in Baton Rouge Eight-Week Program Supports Children Facing Significant Loss Through Valuable Life Lessons on Communication, Reflection and More With the Help of Long-Term Community Mentors

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi Stronger Together – PepsiCo's series of community-based grassroots initiatives – in partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities and the Close the Gap (CTG) Foundation, today, Children's Grief Awareness Day, announces the Betty's Hope program to identify and support children who have experienced the loss of a family member. Pepsi Stronger Together is contributing a $15,000 grant to support the program.

Pepsi Stronger Together teams up with former NFL player Warrick Dunn to announce Betty's Hope, a program in honor of his mother to identify and support children who have experienced the loss of a family member.

The eight-week program will kick off in January 2022 in Baton Rouge with plans to expand to other cities. With the help of the East Baton Rouge school system, approximately 20 children will be selected to participate in the program featuring lessons on how to overcome loss and obstacles, the importance of reflecting and how to reset, and how to better connect through communication and more. Following completion of the program, the students will be matched with community partners including local leaders, police officers and counselors to continue support and ensure the students' success.

"We are honored to partner with Warrick Dunn, his organization and the CTG Foundation to create this program to positively impact children who have endured so much adversity at such an early age and are in need of leaders to provide some guidance," said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA). "Warrick has helped so many deserving families across the South, and by joining forces, we have the immense opportunity to shape young lives in the community and hopefully expand to others in the future."

Raised in Baton Rouge, former NFL player Warrick Dunn lost his mother, Betty Smothers, who was a police officer on duty. As the head of the household, Warrick raised his five siblings with his grandmother while attending college. This new program, Betty's Hope, is in honor of his mother and his passion for children that have endured loss.

"Every opportunity to impact a child's life is special and I'm grateful to work with Pepsi Stronger Together to honor my mother with the start of Betty's Hope in my hometown," said Warrick Dunn. "I know how much hurt comes with the loss of a parent especially at a young age and I'm proud to bring this program to life for the growth and healing of these children experiencing such loss."

Baton Rouge Chief of Police Murphy J. Paul, Jr. and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome are also extending their departmental support of the Betty's Hope program including mentorship and transportation for the children to attend the weekly course meetings.

About Pepsi Stronger Together

Pepsi Stronger Together is a national initiative to empower and engage communities around the country by providing tailored programming and resources that bring people together. It was conceived with the idea that now, more than ever, we must foster a sense of connection and belonging, starting by investing locally. Launched in May of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - engaging its network of partners in the South to shine a spotlight on essential front-line workers in a variety of industries - Pepsi Stronger Together was expanded in October of 2020 by partnering with NBA teams and charitable organizations to foster, among other things, community and police relations.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. Under this vision, Pepsi Stronger Together is continually evolving the program to respond to the cultural moment and meet the needs of communities across the United States. Stay up to date at pepsistrongertogether.com, where visitors can engage in conversation and learn about the latest community initiatives and how to give back. Follow the conversation on social media at @pepsistrongertogether.

About Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc.

Inspired by our Founder's life journey, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. empowers families to break the cycle of generational poverty and achieve a better quality of life for all. Our flagship program Homes for the Holidays partners with local community organizations to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

Since 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has rewarded 194 single parents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has expanded their flagship Homes for the Holidays initiative with three additional programs: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving their quality of life academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

About the Close the Gap Foundation

The Close the Gap Foundation (CTG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on three pillars to support communities across the country – youth mentorship, law enforcement training and support for victims of domestic abuse. Through a variety of training resources, the CTG Foundation builds trust and connections so individuals can feel safe at home and in their communities. For more information and how to get involved, visit www.ctg-foundation.com. To join the conversation, visit @ctg_foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America