OtterBox Develops New Rugged Case for AirTag

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox innovations in rugged protection have covered Apple products as far back as the first iPod. Today, OtterBox is adding to its full suite of accessories with its first-ever Rugged Case for AirTag, available now at Apple Store locations, apple.com and otterbox.com.

"AirTags make keeping track of your essentials easy," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "The new OtterBox Rugged Case for AirTag is designed to handle whatever life might throw your way, and lets you get lost in the moments rather than worrying about damaging this amazing technology."

Ready for action, the Rugged Case for AirTag acts as a buffer between AirTag and anything it encounters throughout the day. An easy installation process suits AirTag up quickly and the included carabiners make set-up on any bag or key ring a breeze. With legendary OtterBox protection built into every case, Rugged Case for AirTag will keep you connected to your valuables.

OtterBox Rugged Case for AirTag in black and white is available now for $19.95. Learn more at otterbox.com.

