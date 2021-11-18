Inaugural AKC/USPCA K9 Detection Dog Challenge Coming To ESPN2

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for all dogs, is excited to announce that the first-ever AKC/USPCA K9 Detection Dog Challenge will be broadcast on ESPN2 on Sunday, November 28th at 10pm ET. The event, hosted by the AKC and the United States Police Canine Association, brings the best of the best in narcotics and explosives detection dogs from around the nation together to demonstrate the important role dogs play in law enforcement and keeping our country safe.

"We are thrilled to host this exciting event with the USPCA," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "It's amazing to see these dogs in action and show viewers their training and precision. We can't wait to share it with the ESPN2 audience."

The event was held on November 15th at the PNC Arena, where ten narcotics dog teams and ten explosives detection dog teams competed against each other to see which could find their respective substance – illegal narcotics and explosive substances – the quickest. The teams navigated obstacles and sorted through distractions to find the hidden items. They were scored on the accuracy of their search, perfection of their alert (telling the handler where the hide is), and the find itself (a combination of the ability of the dog and the handler to accurately tell judges where the hide is located).

Tune into the AKC/USPCA K9 Detection Dog Challenge on Sunday, November 28th at 10pm ET. Check your local provider for ESPN2 channel information. To learn more about AKC events, visit www.akc.org. To learn more about the USPCA, visit https://www.uspcak9.com/.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.



AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

About the United States Police Canine Association

The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) is the Nation's Oldest and Largest Police K-9 Organization. Since 1971, we have been training and certifying police dogs in General Patrol Dog use, Tracking, Protection, Narcotic Detection, Explosive Detection, Arson, Fish and Game, and Search and Rescue. These regional and national certifications have been upheld by more than 78 U.S. Supreme and Federal District Court rulings as a 'Bona-Fide' test for Police use. We are the Police Dog Teams Protecting America. We represent the very finest in Police Dog Training and Certification and strive for constant improvement. For more information, visit our website at www.USPCAK9.com.

View original content:

SOURCE American Kennel Club