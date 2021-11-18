CKGSB Gains Accreditation and Re-Accreditation from Prestigious International Systems

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) has received the highest level of 5-year EQUIS re-accreditation by the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), adding to its prestigious collection of global accreditations. In 2021, CKGSB also received the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) Accreditation, a quality assurance standard more widely used in North America. CKGSB is proud to attain two top international accreditations this year receiving the highest seal of excellence in business management education any institution can achieve.

EQUIS and AACSB are world-leading international systems of quality assessment, improvement and accreditation for higher education institutions in management and business administration. They not only ensure the standard of management education worldwide, but are also acknowledged by students, faculty, employers, corporate clients and the media.

Upon receiving both accreditations, Founding Dean and Professor of China Business and Globalization at CKGSB, Dr. Xiang Bing said, "We are honored and proud to receive two accreditations this year. These recognitions are a testament to the quality we place on management education, our emphasis on academic rigour and faculty research. I would like to thank our dedicated professors and staff for their commitment to building an institution that not only offers programs that are global in perspective, but to producing a generation of business leaders who are socially responsible. These awards encourage us to continue our pursuit for academic excellence, to experiment and innovate, and to promote more inclusive economic development and social advancement for global, common and long-term good."

CKGSB has made headway towards expanding its curriculum internationally through CKGSB Americas, CKGSB Europe and partnerships with top global universities such as Columbia, Harvard and IMD. These two accreditations will allow the school to acquire and share insights that strengthen its programs and improve the quality of its business education courses worldwide. Looking forward, CKGSB will continue to develop internationally both in terms of faculty recruitment and students' diversification.

CKGSB is committed to offering rigorous, dynamic and relevant programs that will challenge business leaders to change the world for the better. Receiving accreditation from AACSB and EQUIS is receiving the highest global recognition to this commitment. Since CKGSB's establishment in November 2002, the school has aimed to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, social responsibility, innovative mindset and ability to lead with empathy and compassion.

