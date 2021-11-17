PAAMC HK Announces Winning in ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK" or "Company"), the offshore asset management arm of the Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), is pleased to announce that the Company has been honored with the ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2021 in the category of "ESG Investing".

Being the first China asset owner to be a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), Ping An has embraced and integrated Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") standards into various asset allocation and investment portfolios. As a pioneer embodying Ping An's ESG strategy in its business activities overseas, PAAMC HK is committed to promote ESG and green investments in China and globally mobilizing capital to reduce carbon footprint.

In 2019, the Company launched the first China-focused green bond fund in the world, offering global investors with much-needed access to the second-largest green bond market in the world*. The fund imposes strict selection criteria to ensure alignment to global best practices by adhering to the Green Bond Principles and the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) standards.

Chi Kit Chai, CIO and Head of Capital Markets of PAAMC HK, commented, "We are very proud to have received this award. It is a recognition and testament to our continuous efforts to refine our ESG investment strategies. Leveraging our expertise on both onshore and offshore ESG opportunities, we will continue to offer more high-standard ESG and sustainability products to our investors in the future."

To recognize Hong Kong-listed companies and asset management companies with outstanding ESG performance, the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek partners with Deloitte in presenting the third year ESG Leading Enterprise Awards. This year's Awards aims at encouraging enterprises to adopt ESG practices strategically to cope with the "new normal" business environment and continue fostering a sustainable business culture.

A panel of professional judges evaluated submissions based on participating enterprises' ESG governance mechanisms, goals and performance, as well as their environmental and social initiatives, etc., following a rigorous judging procedure advised by Deloitte that ensures credibility and objectivity.

* Source: Climate Bonds Initiative, as of 31 December, 2020.

About Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK") was established in 2006. It is a direct subsidiary of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK and 601318.SH). It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") to conduct Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. With strong capabilities in investment research and asset management, PAAMC HK is a leading provider of global investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products and alternative assets. For more information, please visit asset.pingan.com.hk. (This website has not been reviewed by the SFC)

View original content:

SOURCE Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited