Monroe® Announces Expanded Parts Coverage for LCVs, SUVs and Passenger Cars

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe® Shocks and Struts recently introduced new part numbers to offer expanded coverage to more than eight million vehicles in operation (VIO). These offerings include coverage for light commercial fleet vehicles, trucks, SUVs and CUVs, and commercial vehicles (CVs). Monroe is a leading global brand from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV Motorparts group.

Designed for durability and performance to meet the demands of today's high-mileage, heavy-load and frequent-start-stop light commercial vehicles, four new part numbers in the Monroe Magnum Strut Assembly product line have been introduced for over 850,000 Ford Transit light commercial vehicles (LCVs). These 23 applications, all front, include part #153005 for the 2019-2018 Transit-150 (all), Transit-250 (all, except Cargo Van), and the Transit-350 (all, with extended roof); #153006 for the 2019-2018 Transit-350 (all, except Cargo Van and extended roof), and Transit-250 Cargo Van; #253005 for the 2017 Ford Transit-350 (all, with extended roof), 2017-2015 Transit-150 (all) and Transit-250 (all, excluding Cargo Van); and also #253006 for the 2017-2015 Transit-250 Van and Transit-350 (all, excluding Cargo Van and extended roof).

Seven new part numbers for Monroe OESpectrum® shocks and struts are now offered for over 1.4 million VIO, across both domestic and import applications. Designed with the right technology specific to each vehicle's ride and handling profile to filter out noise, vibration and harshness while enhancing drivability and performance, exclusive OESpectrum light trucks shocks coverage is now available for the 2021-2018 Ford EcoSport FWD (#37392, rear) and AWD (#37393, rear); and the 2021-2019 Jeep Cherokee (excluding off-road package and Trailhawk) (#37394, rear). OESpectrum passenger car shocks are also new this month for the 2014-2011 Volkswagen Jetta (#5553, rear) and 2019-2015 Toyota Yaris (#5566, rear), while OESpectrum premium struts are now made for 2014-2013 Subaru Legacy vehicles (#73079, front right; #73080, front left).

Monroe's Quick-Strut® assemblies meet or exceed OE structural quality standards and durability requirements and are new for more than 600,000 VIO over eight import applications. Part numbers 172936 (front right) and 172937 (front left) are available for the 2014 Nissan Murano and 2019-2013 Pathfinder. Additionally, RoadMatic® strut assemblies are new for over 3 million VIO and include coverage for Hyundai, Kia, Mazda and Subaru vehicles (part numbers 182587, front left; 182588, front right; 182978, front right; 182979, front left; 183015, front right; 183016, front left; 183066, front right; 183067, front left; 183068, front right; and 183069, front left).

Monroe also offers Magnum shocks for the commercial vehicle market featuring a large bore design and built for durability, stability and driver comfort to handle the demands of commercial trucks, school and transit buses and off-highway vehicles. New coverage includes a first-to-market offering for 2016-2015 International Transtar trucks (#65186, front).

"Every month, it's our goal to put out a wide variety of new part numbers, many of them exclusive, to give technicians and shop owners the best repair choices for their customers," said Joe Robinson, director, product management, Monroe. "We are especially excited to expand our offerings in the LCV and CV markets helping our customers stay on top of new service category opportunities and providing the best performance for the unique demands those vehicle and fleet owners expect."

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Monroe Quick-Strut strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks and struts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

