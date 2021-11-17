The Luxury Collection Heralds A New Beacon Of Sophistication And Vibrancy In The Rocky Mountains With The Debut Of The Hythe, A Luxury Collection Resort, Vail The Luxury Alpine Resort Opens its Doors to Guests with Distinctive Dining, Elite Mountain Adventures and Distinguished On-Property Occasions

VAIL, Colo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, today announced the opening of The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail. Owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company, the brand-new luxury resort concept in the heart of the Rocky Mountains debuts after undergoing a $40 million transformation, including an entirely revamped arrival and lobby experience, reinvigorated outdoor spaces and four brand-new culinary concepts. The resort marks Marriott International's only Luxury Collection alpine resort in North America.

The Hythe Lobby

"With over 5,200 acres of world-renowned terrain, Vail, Colorado has become one of the most popular mountain resort communities in North America," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Luxury Collection. "The addition of The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vail to this legendary destination is an extension of the unique experiences available in the region. We are proud to announce the opening of the resort as the only Luxury Collection alpine resort in this iconic destination."

Boasting 344 rooms, inclusive of 22 suites and 16 spacious residences, guests are situated just steps from the base of Vail Mountain where they can explore a plethora of outdoor experiences designed for every season or take in the charming and bustling cobblestone streets of Lionshead Village, which offers countless shops and art galleries. The Hythe serves as a gateway to Vail's most exciting and desirable experiences, whether guests are looking to partake in exclusive alpine excursions or rejuvenate at the on-site recovery-focused spa. Inspired by the legendary founders of Vail Ski Resort, Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton, The Hythe reimagines the revelry, camaraderie, and hospitality of après ski, infusing the "good-time-was-had-by-all" spirit into all aspects of the guest experience, no matter the time of day or season.

Elevated Alpine Interiors

Helmed by Wilson Ishihara Design, the interiors of The Hythe are inspired by the origins of Vail, those who built it in the 1960s, and the beautiful surrounding nature that drove people to the destination. A pioneering spirit, hospitality, and a mutual love of skiing can be felt in each elevated design element. Adorned with elegant custom furniture and art pieces, entering the lobby brings guests into a majestic and serene Rocky Mountain design scheme. Punctuated with glamorous 60's touches and historic ski references, the space brings guests a sense of unparalleled authenticity. Visitors will be pulled in by thoughtful, clean design details such as local Colorado calacatta marble quarried from the Rocky Mountain, carved wood feature art inspired by the local shepherding tradition of Arborglyphs, marble flooring textured to evoke snow fall on the landscape, carved black stone walls, and Douglas fir siding wood panels inspired by an alpine chalet.

The Hythe's namesake, "haven," is fully realized in the resort's 344 guest rooms, which offer elegant and opulent spaces, creating a true respite. With a focus on design elements that invite relaxation and recovery from a day spent on-mountain, picture windows boast the same views of Vail Mountain that inspired the passion of Pete Siebert and Earl Eaton many years ago. Wood, stone, leather, and faux fur bring a welcoming sanctuary to lay one's head or simply spend the whole day.

Mountain-Forward Cuisine with Colorado-Sourced Fare

Offering a series of unforgettable epicurean moments, The Hythe is home to four brand-new culinary spaces, all inspired by the Après All Day spirit and infusing an air of celebration into every meal. With a convivial atmosphere, the dining concepts at The Hythe are set to serve as the must-visit destination in Vail – for both hotel guests and visitors alike. The Hythe are grounded in a deep appreciation for the local land, its nourishing properties and the passion shared over a meal.

Most notably, The Hythe's farm-to-table dinner concept, Margie's Haas, is a tribute to the World War II local home cook, Margie Haas. Celebrating her flair for hosting, the restaurant is inspired by troopers from the 10th Mountain Division often driving through the valley on their way to Denver and stopping at the Haas' home for one of Margie's home-cooked meals after World War II began. The restaurant offers contemporary alpine cuisine with a fresh approach to classic recipes and ingredients. Lit by modern chandeliers accompanied by long farmhouse tables, wood, earth tones with pops of metallic bronze, the cozy homemade feeling in an atmosphere of effortless sophistication will serve couples, families, friends and business groups alike. Helmed by Executive Chef Patrick Dahms, the menu brings a modernized concept of his 35 years of experience in Alpine cuisine, inspired by his upbringing in Germany and his travels in South Tyrol in Italy and the Austrian Alps.

The Hythe's lobby bar, 10th Mountain, is in the resort's opulently transformed entrance welcoming in windswept guests. Partnering with local 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company, the bar is a place for guests to gather for an après cocktail around the custom lobby fireplace after days well-spent immersing themselves in Vail excursions. As guests imbibe, they have the opportunity to learn about the 10th Mountain Division in tandem with the history and importance of whiskey in the region. Guests looking to fuel up for a day on the slopes can visit Mountain Ration – the property's grab & go concept inspired by the 1942 10th Mountain Division M-ration during winter combat or alpine training. And serving as the hub for gathering and celebration, Revel Lounge is The Hythe's lounge bar slated to evoke a convivial atmosphere that will have guests wanting to linger longer. Revel infuses unique cocktails and exciting programming that will inspire guests to unwind during their stay.

Unforgettable Experiences

With memorable expeditions that can only be found in Vail, guests of The Hythe will find that every activity uncovers their passion for the destination. Whether guests are looking for beginner ski lessons or extreme off-roading with professionals, The Hythe is the perfect destination for every kind of alpine traveler. For those that wish to experience Vail in a completely immersive way, "Personal Adventure Stewards" will be available to help plan the ultimate itinerary, connecting guests in rare and exclusive ways to Vail's unique topography. Most notably, Personal Adventure Stewards will schedule once-in-a-lifetime excursions through the resort's partnership with Adventure IO. Hosted by pro athletes, local experts and global brand ambassadors, guests can partake in unforgettable expeditions paired to their interest and skill level. For those looking to make the most of Vail's extreme sports: heliskiing, fly fishing, mountain biking and outdoor climbing experiences await. And for those looking for extreme adventures of the culinary variety, mushroom foraging and tours of local 10th Mountain Whiskey distillery are available. Not to be missed – the property touts a lively all-seasons pool and hot tub for guests to enjoy a well-earned soak after a day spent battling the elements.

Mountain Meetings & Events

If coming to The Hythe for a meeting-of-the-minds or celebration, the resort's 29,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space comprises more than 20 sophisticated venues with alpine-modern style. Highly personalized service, unique arrival and departure gifts and distinctive offerings are shared with guests to honor the same passion that Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton felt upon summiting the peak. Event guests have access to The Hythe's "Inspired Stewards," providing masterful execution, innovation, and service to all attendees. For couples seeking an unparalleled venue to say "I do," The Hythe offers rare experiences and truly one-of-a-kind wedding packages. All coupes will be paired with a "Romance Steward," to meet all aspects of their wedding needs, from selecting a venue and booking a musical act, to arranging unforgettable moments for their guests while they're on property.

Mile High Wellness

Guests of The Hythe have access to world-class spa and recovery-focused wellness offerings from the signature Well & Being Spa. The spa is home to a curated Recovery Lounge designed to prime and recuperate mountain explorers using indigenous ingredients, such as pin cherry and pine. It also offers innovative treatments such as an altitude-combatting oxygen bar, Vail's only Himalayan salt lounge to provide anxiety relief, improved circulation, bone health and other benefits, as well as recovery treatments, to name a few. With a sleek and calming design scheme, the Well & Being Spa is tonal, textured and infused with scents of alpine flora, changing seasonally to match the scents of the forest outside.



About The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail

Nestled in the heart of the majestic Rocky Mountains, The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail boasts 344 rooms, 22 suites and 16 luxurious residences, while offering 29,000 square feet of unparalleled meeting and event space. Guests can dine at one of the four brand-new culinary concepts or indulge a day of wellness at the signature Well & Being Spa. Located at the base of Vail Mountain, just steps from the Eagle Bahn Gondola, visitors can enjoy countless activities year-around, including skiing, biking, taking a scenic gondola ride up to expansive views of Colorado's renowned peaks, or exploring the cobblestone streets of Lionshead and Vail Village, offering hundreds of shops, boutiques and art galleries.

