Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas opens satellite office at Saint Sabina Church to help preserve homeownership

CHIACGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas has opened a satellite office at Saint Sabina Church as part of her Black Houses Matter homeownership preservation program.

Partnering with Father Michael Pfleger, Saint Sabina's senior pastor, Pappas' goal is to get properties off the Tax Sale list by helping homeowners search for $72 million in available property tax refunds going back 20 years and $43 million in missing exemptions going back four years.

"This is a great partnership with Saint Sabina and Father Pfleger, who is committed to improving the well-being of the community," Pappas said. "This satellite office will play a key role in the expanded outreach efforts of my office into majority-Black communities and their places of worship. An outsized share of homes on the Tax Sale list are in these communities and I'm committed to doing my part to shrink the list and help homeowners create generational wealth."

Since Pappas started Black Houses Matter in March 2020, the Treasurer's Office has returned almost 54,000 overpayments and missing exemptions totaling $87 million to the Black community.

"Maria Pappas and the Cook County Treasurer's Office are literally refunding millions of dollars to people in the community," Pfleger said. "Every church and every citizen need to take advantage of this blessing. Don't miss out."

The office, at 7811 S. Racine Ave., Chicago, is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Homeowners seeking more information should call the office at (773) 783-6728 or email blackhousesmatter@cookcountytreasurer.com.

