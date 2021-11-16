Wild About Bread™ Launches New Single Pack Flavors and a Holiday Store with Baking Accessories

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild About Bread™ Home Baked Bread Made Simple is now even more easy and fun with the launch of new single pack flavors and baking accessories available just in time for the holidays. Wild About Bread™ offers a truly versatile mix with an easy way to make bakery quality breads at home from Thanksgiving meal rolls and loaves to holiday gathering appetizers and sweet or savory main meal breads.

Wild About Bread Home Baked Bread Made Simple introduces NEW Single Pack Flavors in Sweet Onion, Roasted Garlic & Herb, Everything But The Bagel and Rustic White available online at wildaboutbread.com.

Consumer demand for simple solutions for making bread at home led Wild About Bread™ to create a bread mix kit and PrepPal™ mixing and proofing container that simplifies the bread making process at home without sacrificing the final artisan quality bread and crust you'd expect to receive from a bakery product.

Mouthwatering single pack flavors of Sweet Onion, Roasted Garlic & Herb, Everything But the Bagel and Rustic White join the Wild About Bread™ family of artisan bread mixes just in time for the holidays. "Mix, proof and bake; it really is that simple to have fresh, warm, artisan bread at home," said Chris Harlander, General Manager for Wild About Bread™. "Recruit your family or friends for a great time in the kitchen and watch them be amazed at how easy it is to make wonderfully fresh, tasty, bakery-quality bread."

"Our new Single Pack Flavors and our new baking accessories including a spatula, silicone baking pan and thermometer help make holiday baking easy, fun and fast." added Harlander. "Fresh baked bread is the perfect accompaniment to any gathering. In addition, we have gift cards available for those that wish to give a gift of a unique and fun experience and tasty treat to those they love."

Wild About Bread™ is available for purchase at www.wildaboutbread.com and at select Kroger stores in Texas.

"We have some easy holiday ideas and recipes we'll be sharing on our website and social media throughout November and December," said Harlander. "We have how-to videos, simple recipes and photos to help you make this holiday season even more memorable and delicious too."

"Wild About Bread™ is fun and easy to make. Consumers across the country are sharing their success stories with us. We can't wait to see what they bake for the holidays!" said Harlander. "It's something families can have fun doing together that doesn't take a lot of time, yet results in amazing bakery quality bread that everyone has success with."

Visit Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/wildaboutbread), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/wildaboutbread/) and www.wildaboutbread.com for photos, recipes and how-to videos.

Rä Foods LLC, located in Southlake, TX, is the parent company of Wild About Bread™ and Wild About Sprouts™. At Rä Foods, healthful eating is made delicious, nutritious and simple. Whether you want a delicious homemade, fresh baked bread or a refreshingly different, flavorful, healthful alternative to lettuce, Rä Foods has options that will add variety and wholesome goodness to all eating occasions.

