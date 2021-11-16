Project management solution first to be certified for both ISO and DIN standards for BIM, highlighting its ability to maximize effectiveness and accuracy across construction projects

Oracle Aconex Achieves British Standards Institution Certification for Building Information Modeling Software Project management solution first to be certified for both ISO and DIN standards for BIM, highlighting its ability to maximize effectiveness and accuracy across construction projects

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Aconex is the first project management solution to achieve British Standards Institution (BSI) Kitemark certification of the ISO standard and DIN specification for Building Information Modeling (BIM) software. This global certification gives engineering and construction organizations the confidence that Oracle Aconex complies with the latest BIM standards, which can speed software procurement, mitigate project risk, and save companies time and money.

BSI logo. (PRNewsFoto/BSI Group America Inc.)

Oracle Aconex project management solution achieves BSI certification for ISO 19650 and DIN spec 91391 for BIM software.

Oracle Aconex is a project management cloud application that construction and engineering firms use to unite teams and centralize the management of information and processes across projects worldwide.

"With a wide range of BIM software available, being the first solution to achieve Kitemark certification for both ISO and DIN standards with Oracle Aconex is a significant milestone," said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Construction and Engineering. "As the digitization of the industry and move towards BIM continues, choosing the right solution can be difficult. This certification demonstrates that we are providing cloud solutions that support best practices across construction environments and aligned with BIM standards."

Achieving the BSI Kitemark for BIM Software, validates that:

The functionality of Oracle Aconex enables information management in accordance with the relevant process requirements of the ISO 19650 standard and DIN SPEC 91391 specification, helping ensure efficient collaboration across the project life cycle.

Oracle has adopted a security-minded approach in accordance with the relevant requirements of the ISO 19650 framework.

Oracle is providing assurance to users of its software that it is taking and responding to feedback to ensure customer satisfaction.

"Oracle's commitment to adopting best practice in the building industry is impressive and it is demonstrated by the engagement of the senior leadership of Oracle Construction and Engineering and by the achievement of the BSI Kitemark certification to ISO 19650 and DIN SPEC 91391" stated Pietro Foschi, BSI Group Director Assurance Services. "These are exciting and challenging times: organizations can rest assured that Oracle's software is fully embracing those BIM best practices."

"I would like to congratulate Oracle on their commitment to encouraging a collaborative approach across the life cycle of a built asset," Andy Butterfield, managing director of built environment at BSI. "As the demand for digital transformation in architecture, construction and asset management continues to grow, this certification ensures that users are utilizing the appropriate BIM software to support their needs."

Join BSI and Oracle Construction and Engineering as they discuss with industry experts the value of BIM standards and software certification at BIM World in Munich, Germany on November 23-25, 2021. Or join Digital Construction Week in London, UK on November 24-25, 2021.

Oracle provides project-wide collaboration in a common data environment (CDE), giving owners and delivery team's visibility, control, and reduced risk across the lifecycle of a project. Learn more about how Oracle Aconex can help grow your business.

About BSI

BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, 'inspiring trust for a more resilient world'. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient. To learn more, please visit: www.bsigroup.com

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Asset owners and project delivery teams rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Media Contact:

Scott Porter

Oracle Corporate Communications

+1.650.274.9519

scott.c.porter@oracle.com

Chad Quinn

BSI

+1.571.758.8638

chad.quinn@bsigroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BSI Group Americas Inc.