New E. coli Outbreak Linked to Baby Spinach - Leafy Greens Continue to be a Threat

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC reported recently that a total of 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from seven states – Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio. Those sickened have been linked to the consumption of baby spinach produced by Josie's Organics.

In 2006 over 200 people were sickened and five died in a multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to Dole baby spinach. The consumption of leafy greens, especially, romaine lettuce, spinach and sprouts are some of the leading causes of recent foodborne outbreaks.

"Over 15 years after a baby spinach E. coli outbreak killed five and caused kidney failure in dozens, we are facing what I hope to be a much smaller problem," said Bill Marler. "However, this outbreak makes clear the ongoing risks of leafy greens and underscores the need for industry and government to work harder to prevent them," added Marler.

What you need to know about E. coli

What is E. coli?

Escherichia coli (E. coli) are members of a large group of bacterial germs that inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and other warm-blooded animals. Most strains—or serotypes—of E. coli do not cause disease in humans, but the toxic serotypes can cause serious illness and even death. The most common toxic strain is O157:H7, but there are others that can cause illness.

How do you get E. coli?

E. coli is often contracted by consuming food or beverage that has been contaminated by animal (especially cattle) manure. Most of the foodborne E. coli outbreaks has been traced to contaminated ground beef; however leafy vegetables that have been contaminated in fields or during processing have been increasingly identified as the source of outbreaks, as have unpasteurized (raw) milk and cheese, unpasteurized apple juice and cider, alfalfa and radish sprouts, orange juice, and even water. There have also been outbreaks associated with petting zoos and agricultural fairs.

What to look for

The first symptom of E. coli infection is the onset of abdominal pain and severe cramps, followed within 24 hours by diarrhea, often bloody. This is hemorrhagic colitis, and it typically occurs within 2 to 5 days of ingestion of E. coli; however, the incubation period—the time between the ingestion of E. coli bacteria and the onset of illness—may be as broad as 1 to 10 days.

What to do

Seek medical attention. Ask your healthcare provider for a stool sample to confirm or rule out E. coli infection. There is no 'cure' for E. coli infection, but prompt medical attention can alleviate pain and reduce the chance of serious complications like HUS (Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome).

Prevention

Be a smart consumer andavoid dangerous foods. When cooking with meat, especially ground beef, thoroughly clean all surfaces the raw meat touched (counters, cutting boards, sinks, hands, utensils, faucets, plates). Cook meats to safe temperatures – use a digital thermometer to check. Wash leafy greens thoroughly. Keep receipts for all food purchases. Wash hands often.

