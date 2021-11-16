DLA Piper advises Cowen and Company, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC in Chain Bridge I's US$230 million IPO

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Cowen and Company, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as joint book-running managers in Chain Bridge I's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the underwriters' exercise in full of their over-allotment option.

"We were pleased to combine our market-leading SPAC transactional capabilities with our experience advising underwriters in complex capital markets deals to help facilitate this IPO," said Michael Maline, the DLA Piper partner who led the deal team along with partner Stephen Alicanti.

In addition to Maline and Alicanti (both of New York), the DLA Piper deal team representing the underwriters included partner Christine Lehr (Raleigh) and associates Andrew Wolfe and Hunter Schiro (both of New York).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

