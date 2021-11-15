Washington Trust Rebrands Wealth Management Division

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company today announced it is rebranding its wealth management offices across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut under one unified name: "Washington Trust Wealth Management."

The Washington Trust Company (PRNewsfoto/The Washington Trust Company)

The name, Washington Trust Wealth Management, is already in use by the company's RI-based wealth management group, and will now encompass Wellesley, MA-based Weston Financial Group and New Haven, CT-based Halsey Associates, which were acquired by Washington Trust in 2005 and 2015, respectively, but until now had retained the use of their own names. Through the rebranding, the Bank is reinforcing its comprehensive and integrated wealth management offer which includes financial planning, investment management, trust & estate planning and administration, and banking & lending services.

"Through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Washington Trust has built one of New England's premier boutique advisory groups, with more than $7 billion in assets under administration," stated Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The rebranding effort is a natural evolution of the growth and maturation of our wealth management division and name reflects the strength and stability of our 220+ year old parent company."

Kathleen A. Ryan, Esq., Washington Trust Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Management Officer, added, "The unified name reflects our unique approach to holistic wealth management that includes customized financial planning, broad investment management capabilities, and full trust services. Ryan added, "By operating as one organization, we will be able to offer clients Washington Trust's complete resources to help them manage their wealth, achieve their financial planning goals, build a legacy, and meet their banking and borrowing needs."

As part of the rebrand, the Bank has also launched an enhanced wealth management public website: washtrustwealth.com. The site is designed to reflect the Bank's unified wealth management division, showcase its comprehensive, planning-based offer, and deliver compelling thought leadership to wealth management clients and other users.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at www.washtrust.com.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST WEALTH MANAGEMENT®

Washington Trust Wealth Management ("WTWM") is a premier regional wealth advisory group with more than $7.4 billion in assets under administration, as of September 30, 2021. WTWM provides client-focused financial solutions to individuals, families, foundations, endowments, municipalities, and businesses. WTWM delivers customized financial planning, broad investment management, and full trust services to clients from its offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Washington Trust Wealth Management is a registered trademark of The Washington Trust Company, which has licensed its use to its parent, affiliates, and subsidiaries, including Washington Trust Advisors, Inc., an SEC-registered investment adviser. Additional information can be found at www.washtrustwealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company