Trust Fund Beauty Gets a Brand Makeover (that's Bold AF)

The non-toxic, 100% vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand is debuting a new look, a new attitude and a new line of products that pack a punch of color from lips to tips

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Introducing TFB, the next chapter in cruelty-free makeup and cosmetics from beauty trailblazer, Trust Fund Beauty.

Today's announcement crowns TFB's evolution into an edgier, sleeker and more accessible brand for today's conscious beauty consumer. It's entering this era with new leadership at the helm and a bold vision to set the standard for holistic beauty at a mainstream price. TFB's updated logo embodies this shift towards a more confident and fearless brand identity.

"This makeover is the culmination of a lot of listening and responding to what our customers want in a sustainable beauty brand," says Ali Newpol, TFB's new Co-Owner and CEO. "Not only does this revamp symbolize our growth as a company, but it's also a tribute to the values and sensibilities we share with the TFB community and our commitment to being their boldest ally in the clean beauty space."

To complement its brand makeover, TFB will be debuting vibrant new shades in their LipgasmTM and Nail Lacquer that are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, continuing to create non-toxic and playful color you can feel good about. TFB's signature Gimme Good Face™ Primer is back with the same great formula that customers know and love, alongside their new and best-selling Big Mad Mascara.

"At TFB we've always been known for our nail polish, but our focus now is to build out a well-rounded product line ranging from makeup, to nail care to skincare," says Amanda Zweig, TFB's new Co-Owner and Creative Director. "This rebrand is about creating an exceptional and accessible beauty experience from start to finish because we believe investing in yourself should be a priority for everyone — not a luxury for the privileged few."

TFB's high-performing products are 10-free non-toxic, Leaping Bunny & PETA certified cruelty-free and 100% vegan while delivering the boldest of hues to leave customers feeling flawless and unique. Its products are available via trustfundbeauty.com and Amazon or through your favourite beauty subscription box. Stay tuned for TFB to be sold in your favourite beauty retailer.

ABOUT TFB

TFB is beauty with a conscience and an attitude. Independently female-owned and founded since 2013, TFB has set the standard for clean, non-toxic beauty that packs a punch of color from lips to tips. Its high-performing products are 100% Vegan, 10-Free Nontoxic, Leaping Bunny & PETA Certified Cruelty-Free while delivering the boldest of hues to leave you feeling flawless. At TFB, the rules are simple: be kind, be bold and bet on yourself, because you're unique AF. Discover your next great shade at trustfundbeauty.com .

