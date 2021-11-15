REI Systems Named 2021 Contractor of the Year at the Greater Washington GovCon Awards

STERLING, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems won the Contractor of the Year Award in the $75 million–$300 million category at the Greater Washington GovCon Awards. The Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards, co-sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council (PSC), honors the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of businesses in the region's government contracting community. 2021 was an extremely competitive year with 126 nominations for all categories of awards. In the government contracting community, the award is one of the highest honors a company can achieve, and it is often called "The Academy Awards of Government Contracting."

"I'm filled with immense gratitude. I thank REI employees, the NOVA Chamber of Commerce, and PSC for this prestigious recognition. Being named 'Contractor of the Year' is a testament to REI employees' dedication to helping federal agencies leverage innovative technologies that deliver mission impact. I'm so proud of the work our people do, from building solutions that support small business innovations to solutions that speed up grants to communities for expanded medical services to low-income Americans," said Shyam Salona, chief executive officer at REI Systems.

The GovCon Award is one of five significant awards REI Systems has received this year. For the fifth time, REI Systems was named Top Workplace by The Washington Post and received a FedHealthIT Innovation Award and an ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation Award for modernizing a case management system that speeds services to victims of human trafficking. Lastly, an REI Systems executive won a Federal 100 Award to support the transformation of federal acquisitions across government.

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

