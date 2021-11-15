News Leaders Overjoyed At News Journalist Danny Fenster Has Been Released

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Lisa Nicole Matthews, President of the National Press Club and Angela Greiling Keane President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the news that journalist Danny Fenster has been released from detention in Myanmar.

"We are overjoyed to hear the news that Danny Fenster is free and will soon be reunited with his family. To the Fenster family who were Danny's advocates, we are so happy for you and know this announcement must bring tremendous relief after a 176-day ordeal.

"In 2021 the Press Club selected Danny Fenster as our domestic John Aubuchon Press Freedom honoree. That honor usually involves an opportunity for a speech at the Club. At the time, Danny's brother Bryan thanked us for the honor on behalf of the family but declined the public speech saying he would like to reserve that opportunity for his brother when he is free. We understand that what is needed now is healing and family time, but when Danny is ready we would love to hear from him. As would the rest of the world!"

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: John Donnelly, chairman, NPC Press Freedom Team: 202 650 6738; jdonnelly@cq.com

