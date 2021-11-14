New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Business Updates

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today provided business updates following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.

In compliance with the Opinion and applicable rules, regulations and measures, the Company plans to cease offering tutoring services related to academic subjects to students from kindergarten through grade nine ("K-9 Academic AST Services") at all learning centers across China by the end of 2021. The Company expects that the cessation will have a substantial adverse impact on the Company's revenues for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 and subsequent periods. In the fiscal years ended May 31, 2020 and 2021, the revenues from offering K-9 Academic AST Services accounted for approximately 50% to 60% of the Company's total revenues for each fiscal year.

The Company remains fully dedicated to its students, teaching staff and shareholders. The Company will shift its focus and resources towards educational products and services that are not related to K-9 Academic AST Services, such as its test preparation courses, language training courses for adults and educational materials. The Company will also continue to explore new business opportunities and growth initiatives. With respect to the Company's online education services, the Company's majority-owned subsidiary, Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (SEHK: 1797), previously announced its update on business operations on October 25, 2021, which can be accessed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

The Company will continue to seek guidance from and cooperate with government authorities in various provinces and municipalities in China in connection with its efforts to comply with the policy directives of the Opinion and any related implementation rules, regulations and measures. The Company will further adjust its business operations as required, and update its shareholders as appropriate.

