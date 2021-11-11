TIME Selects Amira Learning's A.I. Reading Tutor App 'Amira & the StoryCraft' as One of the Best Inventions of 2021 Leading literacy app recognized for top honor in support of helping children become skilled readers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amira Learning, the world's first A.I.-powered reading tutor, announced today that its iOS app, 'Amira & the StoryCraft' has been named one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021. Only one of three inventions honored in the Education category, the list features 100 products and services that change the way we live, play, work, and think about the future. To read more visit https://bit.ly/3oe7EIh.

"From the start, it has been our mission to make every child a motivated and masterful reader by providing them and their families with an always-available, personalized reading tutor," said Mark Angel, CEO and Co-Founder of Amira Learning. "To be featured in TIME alongside so many groundbreaking products and initiatives is a recognition that we are deeply honored to receive."

Born out of the A.I. & Robotics Lab at Carnegie Mellon University, Amira is a result of more than 20 years of research and innovation and is the only tutoring software to reach 96% accuracy in a machine-learning test environment. The challenge Amira was built to address? The massive literacy gap in the U.S., estimated to impact 32 million Americans. This gap has only been exacerbated by COVID and distance learning, with estimates indicating that, on average, students' growth in reading skills following the pandemic will be approximately two-thirds of the growth in a typical year (Kuhfeld et al., 2020). Amira developed the 'Amira & the StoryCraft' app to address this problem head-on, providing families with an accessible and affordable tutor that helps combat learning loss. With just 10 minutes of use per day, 'Amira & the StoryCraft' is proven to double the pace of reading growth for children through a combination of voice-based A.I. and 20+ different tutoring techniques.

A limited-time 30-day free trial is currently being offered to demonstrate how the Amira & the StoryCraft app can help children become masterful and motivated readers, and after that, the subscription price is $7.99 per month.

For more information, visit amiralearning.com/reading-game/ or download Amira & the StoryCraft from the App Store.

About Amira Learning

Amira Learning has developed the world's first intelligent reading assistant that encourages children to read aloud, assesses their skills, and tutors them to accelerate reading mastery. Founded by a team of former engineers and executives from Pearson, IBM, ACT, and Renaissance, and built from a foundation of 20 years of research from Carnegie Mellon, the company's mission is to help close the 32 million person literacy gap in America by creating personalized and engaging reading experiences for children.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Amira has raised more than $20M from investors, including Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Google Assistant Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, GSV AcceleraTE, Rethink Education, Owl Ventures, and Vertical Venture Partners, and is currently being used by more than 1800 schools, reaching almost 400,000 students across the country. To learn more about Amira, visit amiralearning.com.

