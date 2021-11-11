OtO Smart Sprinkler Recognized With a CES 2022 Best of Innovation Award

The OtO Lawn Smart Sprinkler & Treatment Applicator, a CES 2022 Smart Home Innovation Award Honoree, automates pest control, irrigation and more.

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Startup OtO Inc. announced today that their OtO Lawn Smart Sprinkler & Treatment Applicator has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree in the Smart Home Category. This year's Innovation Awards program received a record high of over 1,800 submissions, and only a handful of the highest rated products are recognized by an elite panel of judges as "Best of Innovation" distinction.

The OtO Lawn Smart Sprinkler & Treatment Applicator, a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, is designed to automate pest control, irrigation and more. (CNW Group/OtO Inc.)

OtO's innovative smart sprinkler and treatment system is designed to make outdoor living more convenient and less time consuming. OtO automatically and precisely applies natural pest control and fertilizer solutions; while also watering a lawn or garden. Through cloud connectivity and real-time weather awareness, OtO decides when to optimally water and apply solutions – factoring in rain and wind to maximize efficacy. Through weather intelligence and precision application, OtO users reduce water consumption and irrigation and solution costs, while maintaining a vibrant and comfortable outdoor space.

"We're very excited to be recognized as a Best of Innovation Honoree at CES 2022," says OtO CEO and Founder, Ali Sabti. "We are extremely proud of this recognition. At OtO our vision is to bring nature and technology together to design a better, more sustainable future for all. Being named an Innovation Awards recipient is further proof that we're on the right track."

Previous recipients of this distinction have included products from well-known companies such as Samsung, Bosch, Waymo, and Sony.

OtO Inc. will showcase its winning product in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, "the world's most influential technology event". CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates.

About OtO Inc.:

OtO Inc. is driven to bettering our outdoor living using smart, connected technology. The OtO Lawn smart sprinkler device takes the guesswork out of fertilizing, pest control, and more in your yard using energy and resource-efficient methods that not only make caring for your yard easier, but also healthier for the planet.

Learn more about the OtO Lawn, OtO Solutions and OtO Inc. at OtOLawn.com.

The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Subscribe to natural pet- and people-safe solutions like fertilizer and pest control that are applied automatically by OtO. (CNW Group/OtO Inc.)

Waters and applies solution in a unique single stream method, allowing the user to water in precisely-shaped zones, avoiding non-porous surfaces like sidewalks. (CNW Group/OtO Inc.)

