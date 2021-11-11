Nexteer Automotive Honored with Two CES 2022 Innovation Awards for Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column and Automated Steering Actuator

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive has been recognized twice as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the "Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation" product category for its Steer-by-Wire (SbW) with Stowable Steering Column and its Automated Steering Actuator.

Nexteer's combination of SbW with Stowable Steering Column reinvents the "behind-the-wheel" experience and opens an untapped frontier of advanced safety and performance features for autonomous and traditional driving.

Nexteer's Automated Steering Actuator offers a single steering solution that solves challenges for shared, autonomous and electric people mover vehicles – including those without a steering wheel or driver. It enables higher vehicle speeds, higher steering loads and higher safety and durability requirements.

"Nexteer is honored to be recognized with two CES 2022 Innovation Awards for our innovative Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column and our Automated Steering Actuator," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "These technologies are poised to transform the future of mobility by improving safety and performance and supporting OEM needs across megatrends like Electrification, Autonomy, Mobility-as-a-Service and more. We're proud of our team's commitment to relentless innovation that enables us to develop game-changing intuitive motion control solutions like these."

About Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column

Nexteer's SbW replaces the mechanical connection between the handwheel and roadwheels with algorithms, electronics and actuators. SbW opens the gateway to benefits that are not achievable with traditional steering solutions. SbW can enhance stability control, reduce braking distances, and is a preferred enabler for Park Assist and Automatic Emergency Steering (AES) .

Nexteer's Stowable Steering Column utilizes custom-designed software and electronics that allow the steering wheel to be retracted into the dash and away from the driver when not in use. Stowable Steering Column also provides innovative solutions for crash safety, with ASIL-D steering column positioning.

When paired together, Nexteer's SbW with Stowable Steering Column opens a new world of cockpit design options and changes how drivers can use their vehicles – creating the opportunity for OEMs to re-invent and re-purpose the driver's cabin space. For example, when SbW is coupled with a Stowable Steering Column during automated driving, additional space is created for the driver to engage in other activities. This technology can also be used for traditional driving vehicles. When the vehicle is in park, Nexteer's Stowable Steering Column can extend the usable space in the vehicle cabin, creating a more spacious office-on-wheels.

Earlier this year, Nexteer's SbW with Stowable Steering Column was also recognized as a 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch.

About Automated Steering Actuator

Nexteer's Automated Steering Actuator removes the literal and figurative barriers of shared autonomous vehicles that are currently confined to geo-fenced, last mile, low speed, lightweight and neighborhood applications. It is a critical piece in the complex megatrend puzzle that brings together Electrification, Mobility-as-a-Service and Autonomy.

The Automated Steering Actuator leverages SbW architecture so there is no mechanical connection between the handwheel and road wheels. It achieves high availability safety coverage through a combination of software, electrical hardware, mechanical and sealing redundancies. These redundancies ensure that a steering safety net is always ON – especially when there is no driver as a mechanical backup. It also supports the increased durability and reliability performance needed for shared autonomous vehicles because of heavier vehicle weights, higher rack forces and increased hours and miles on the road.

About the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Program

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

