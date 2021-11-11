Murphy, Texas Sneakerhead Featured In Latest Drop Of Digital Series From Hibbett, Jordan Brand And Nice Kicks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, announced today's drop of the latest episode of Small-Town Sneakerhead (STSH). The sneaker culture series produced by Hibbett, Jordan Brand and Nice Kicks, launched in 2020 to spotlight sneaker collectors with unique stories from small and rural towns across America.

Inder Lahil of Murphy, Texas featured in new episode of Small-Town Sneakerhead Series from Hibbett, Jordan Brand & Nice Kicks. Photo Credit: Demetri Sheffield

"Being a sneakerhead means more of a lifestyle to me and it's about being someone who is willing to educate the world"

The new STSH episode featuring Inder Lahil of Murphy, Texas will be released in two parts on November 11, 2021 and on November 12, 2021 across digital channels and social platforms including NiceKicks.com, Hibbett.com, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

"We are excited to share Inder's story on Small-Town Sneakerhead and continue to showcase the diversity and unique backgrounds of the people who are most passionate about sneakers," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. "Inder shows us that sneaker culture has no barriers even bridging like-minded people across continents and we hope everyone who watches the series will be as inspired as we are."

Each STSH episode is filmed in the collector's hometown and narrated by the sneakerheads themselves. In the newest episode, viewers meet Inder Lahil who lives in East Plano, Texas and has roots in India. He tells us about his passion for sneakers, how he got into collecting and why 90% of his collection is dedicated to Jordan Brand. "My father was a big shoe guy, so I basically followed in his footsteps, but wanted to personalize it to myself." Lahil says that the term sneakerhead means more than collecting shoes. "Being a sneakerhead means more of a lifestyle to me and it's about being someone who is willing to educate the world about the meaning behind certain pairs like why the Bred 1s, the Black Toe or the Chicago do not look the same."

"Inder's story is an inspiring one that just shows how the love of shoes and basketball can follow one from small-town America to India and back again," said Matt Halfhill, Founder and CEO, Nice Kicks.

Lahil, who began collecting sneakers at 18, graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Software Engineering. He currently works as a Product Manager and has more than 50 pairs in his sneaker collection. Lahil says a strong message and a story is important in the sneakers he buys." In my opinion, Jordan Brand goes out of its way to produce a sneaker that really puts you in a certain mental space and I want my collection to be associated with that. I want to be able to tell a story to my friends or family who are not knowledgeable about sneakers."

About Hibbett

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1080 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Nice Kicks

From humble beginnings, Nice Kicks started in the spring of 2006 in a spare bedroom with one mission: To provide shoe-enthusiasts authoritative, accurate, and credible news, information, and history about sneakers. Matt Halfhill recognized the frustration within the community of relying mostly on message boards and rumors to find credible information. For years, shoe-enthusiasts relied on message boards and forums for information pertaining to sneaker release dates, pricing and availability. However, more often than not, many felt frustrated due to the lack of in-depth and accurate information. In order to address this problem, Nice Kicks was launched to offer readers a daily destination for credible information, sneaker history and an expert opinion.

CONTACT: Wendy Yellin, PR@Hibbett.com

(PRNewsfoto/Hibbett Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibbett, Inc.