Co-Diagnostics Reports Continued Strength in Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Solid quarterly results highlighted by record revenue of $30.1 million, pre-tax income of $13.6 million and fully diluted EPS of $0.38

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Revenue increased 38.0% as compared to the prior year period to a record $30.1 million , primarily due to sales of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test.

Gross profit increased 67.5% to $26.8 million , representing 89.0% of consolidated revenue due to improved product mix as compared to the prior-year period.

Operating income totaled $13.6 million , representing a 13.2% increase from the prior year period due to increased sales and marketing expenses as a result of increased third-party sales commissions, as well as increased research and development expenses related to the Eikon point of care technology platform.

Income before taxes of $13.6 million , compared to $12.8 million in the prior year period.

Net income of $11.5 million , compared to a net income of $15.7 million in the prior-year third quarter, representing $0.38 per fully diluted share, as compared to $0.53 per fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $83.9 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $11.5 million from June 30, 2021 .

Operating cash flows totaled $36.2 million for the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2021 , as compared to operating cash flows of $8.2 million during the prior year period.

"This quarter brought continued growth and strong positioning for sustainability," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that our diverse international customer base, clean balance sheet and steady cash accumulation, in addition to our high-quality products whose performance has been validated by laboratories and regulatory bodies across the world, help us stand out from the crowd and all contributed to our record sales in Q3.

"An important step in our growth to becoming a leading global molecular diagnostics company is our upcoming point of care/at-home diagnostic platform," continued Egan. "We are optimistic about the potential impact this new device can have on infectious disease diagnostics, not just for COVID-19 but other diseases as well, and believe we are well positioned to maintain our trajectory of market share growth as our investments in talent and R&D continue to yield positive results."

Third Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:

Unveiled at-home/point-of-care testing device at AACC annual meeting.

Initiated corporate rebranding to better reflect expanded scope, mission, and upcoming expansion into new diagnostics verticals.

JV CoSara received clearance from Indian FDA-equivalent for chikungunya and dengue tests.

Received approval to sell the Logix Smart ABC test in Mexico .

Received ANVISA approval to sell Logix Smart COVID-19 test kit in Brazil .

Strengthened the intellectual property portfolio with new international CoPrimer™ patent.

Full Year 2021 Outlook:

Co-Diagnostics is offering the following guidance for its full year of 2021:

Revenue to be in the range of $96.0 million to $100.0 million

Diluted earnings per share forecasted to be in the $1.07 to $1.16 range, with shares outstanding expected to be approximately 30 million and a corporate effective tax rate of approximately 18.0%.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) use of the Company's tests by laboratories, (iv) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (v) increased sales in the near-term, (vi) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (vii) anticipation of business expansion, and (viii) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 82,658,248



$ 42,976,713

Marketable investment securities



1,251,285





4,335,446

Accounts receivable, net



14,589,599





12,136,833

Inventory



3,302,925





7,995,189

Prepaid expenses



485,095





369,028

Total current assets



102,287,152





67,813,209

Property and equipment, net



1,524,806





949,639

Investment in joint venture



1,034,098





1,927,125

Deferred tax asset



512,552





547,224

Total assets

$ 105,358,608



$ 71,237,197

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 800,003



$ 598,318

Accrued expenses, current



2,055,698





2,849,503

Accrued expenses (related party), current



30,000





120,000

Income taxes payable



1,044,640





637,560

Deferred revenue



189,556





305,307

Total current liabilities



4,119,897





4,510,688

Long-term liabilities















Accrued expenses, noncurrent



1,080,358





-

Accrued expenses (related party), noncurrent



-





30,000

Total long-term liabilities



1,080,358





30,000

Total liabilities



5,200,255





4,540,688

Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)















Stockholders' equity















Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,894,890 and 28,558,033 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



28,895





28,558

Additional paid-in capital



53,458,589





49,157,236

Accumulated earnings



46,670,869





17,510,715

Total stockholders' equity



100,158,353





66,696,509

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 105,358,608



$ 71,237,197



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$ 30,101,353



$ 21,818,753



$ 77,484,262



$ 47,407,555

Cost of revenue



3,311,255





5,821,281





9,088,175





12,278,326

Gross profit



26,790,098





15,997,472





68,396,087





35,129,229

Operating expenses































Sales and marketing



4,253,091





798,474





11,303,950





1,457,148

General and administrative



2,919,498





2,203,417





8,323,620





5,853,935

Research and development



5,893,350





921,889





12,779,573





2,072,160

Depreciation and amortization



94,038





35,490





232,757





81,456

Total operating expenses



13,159,977





3,959,270





32,639,900





9,464,699

Income from operations



13,630,121





12,038,202





35,756,187





25,664,530

Other income (expense)































Interest income



11,379





29,992





36,565





75,740

Gain (loss) on equity method investment in joint venture



(64,940)





748,557





(401,288)





1,016,297

Total other income (expense)



(53,561)





778,549





(364,723)





1,092,037

Income before income taxes



13,576,560





12,816,751





35,391,464





26,756,567

Income tax provision (benefit)



2,100,594





(2,914,781)





6,231,310





(2,914,781)

Net income

$ 11,475,966



$ 15,731,532



$ 29,160,154



$ 29,671,348

Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 0.40



$ 0.56



$ 1.01



$ 1.13

Diluted

$ 0.38



$ 0.53



$ 0.98



$ 1.07

Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



28,941,357





28,084,267





28,800,450





26,172,439

Diluted



29,952,690





29,597,792





29,872,415





27,621,531



