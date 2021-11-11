The 21st Annual Dancing for Diabetes - Streaming Live from the Disney Theater Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 21 years of elevating awareness of the impact that type 1 diabetes has on nearly 1.6 million American children and adults, the central Florida nonprofit – Touched by Type 1 is presenting the 21st Annual Dancing for Diabetes show on Saturday, November 13th. The event will be streamed internationally, live at 7pm EST from the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, in Orlando Florida. To view the free streaming event, visit DancingForDiabetes.org.

The annual Dancing for Diabetes show features over 300 award-winning and nationally recognized dancers creating an evening of entertainment and hope. The show has raised well over half a million dollars for type 1 diabetes research which goes to various well-vetted organizations such as the Diabetes Research Institute based in Miami, Florida. Proceeds from the 21st Anniversary event will go to the Diabetes Research Institute and Touched by Type 1.

Elizabeth Forrest, Founder of Touched by Type 1 and Producer of the annual Dancing for Diabetes show says, "Year-round we are providing resources, materials, events and programs that are meeting the needs of people with Type 1 Diabetes, not just in our community but beyond." she continues,

"Our 20th Anniversary show was held last year at Dr. Phillips Center. Because of COVID19, we performed to an empty theater and we brought dancers in, group by group. Making the show available virtually, elevated our impact. So, this year, we will not only perform for those in person, in Orlando, but we will be making the show available for free to everyone with an internet connection."

Touched by Type 1 is a nonprofit organization based in Central Florida whose mission is to elevate awareness of Type 1 Diabetes and to offer those living with the daily reality of Type 1 Diabetes a supportive community with many interactive programs and creative resources.

