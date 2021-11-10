SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dover Motorsports, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dover Motorsports, Inc. ("Dover Motorsports" or the "Company") (NYSE: DVD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Speedway Motorsports, LLC ("Speedway Motorsports") via tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $3.61 per share in cash for each share of Dover Motorsports common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $131.5 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Dover Motorsports' board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $3.61 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Dover Motorsports' shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $4 per share, $.39 above the per-share merger consideration.

